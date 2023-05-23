PathFinder Digital Receives Additional Orders Under DLA IDIQ Contract

SANFORD, Fla. , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital www.PathFinderDigital.com is pleased to announce the receipt of additional Delivery Orders under its IDIQ contact issued by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) in support of the U.S. Army's Prophet program. Prophet Enhanced is a dedicated, all-weather, 24/7 tactical signals intelligence and electronic warfare support sensor system fielded on a variety of ground vehicles that provides force protection, situational awareness, and target development for U.S. Army units. For over thirteen years, PathFinder has been providing the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy ruggedized vehicle mounted and case based VSATs known as the "BAT" family of terminals. PathFinder's multiband VSAT systems provide upgradable/adaptable capabilities that give government customers solutions that can be deployed in varied missions and geographic locations worldwide. PathFinder's SatCom solutions are designed with the warfighter/user in mind, allowing for the greatest possible ease of operation and field upgradability/repair.

PathFinder Digital provides complete sustainment services for both its and third-party antenna manufacturers' VSAT product lines. In addition to providing replacement parts, PathFinder repairs products under both warranty and RMA support. PathFinder also provides product upgrades and resets, extending the usable life of terminals.

"The BAT-750 and BAT-1214 product line have served the warfighter well for the last thirteen years. We are proud to be able to extend the useful life of the terminals by providing replacement parts under our IDIQ contract with the DLA," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed, if necessary, to create the most effective and cost-beneficial communications solutions for its customers. 

