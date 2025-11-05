Pathify and La Salle University Modernize Digital Experience with "my.lasalle" Portal

Pathify Partnership Empowers La Salle to Deliver Personalized Environments for Small Private Institution

DENVER and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only provider of the Campus Experience Platform (CXP), today announced the re-launch of "my.lasalle," a new digital engagement portal at La Salle University, a private Catholic university in Philadelphia. Previously hosted on a legacy platform, the new "my.lasalle" brings a fresh, modern experience — uniting academic, financial, communication and community tools in one seamless hub for students, faculty and staff.

Replacing an outdated campus portal and separate mobile app, "my.lasalle" integrates directly with Ellucian Banner and Canvas while offering robust search, targeted alerts and push notifications. The platform also provides the university with analytics to understand student behavior and continuously refine the digital experience.

According to Alicia Stonesifer, Associate Vice President of Information Technology at La Salle University, the Pathify platform has already made a measurable difference. "Pathify made this project very doable for our small team. We now have a unified portal that gives us visibility into how students are engaging with their digital experience, and the feedback from our community has been very positive."

La Salle transitioned to Pathify quickly and efficiently, with a full cutover in early summer 2025. The university continues to roll out new features to expand adoption and has already seen strong momentum with the launch.

"What makes the La Salle launch so exciting is that it proves modern digital experiences don't have to be reserved for institutions with massive technology departments," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Pathify. "By combining fast implementation with deep personalization and analytics, Pathify helps La Salle deliver an experience that feels intuitive and impactful for every user — without adding strain to already stretched IT resources."

About La Salle University

Founded in 1863, La Salle University is a private, Catholic institution located in Philadelphia. La Salle offers a transformative education that integrates practical experience with a strong liberal arts foundation, preparing students to lead lives of purpose, service, and success. Learn more at lasalle.edu.

About Pathify

Pathify, the industry's only Campus Experience Platform (CXP), delivers the new standard for higher ed technology — a unified, personalized digital hub connecting the entire campus community. By simplifying technology sprawl, Pathify's CXP helps institutions deliver modern experiences driving measurable improvements in enrollment, retention and sense of belonging. Pathify's cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems, syncing people with the information and resources they need any time, anywhere. Pathify now fuels over 250 institutions across the full breadth of higher education, serving its customers with the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

