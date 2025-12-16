Pathify Appoints David Overton as Vice President of IT and Chief Information Security Officer

Veteran security and IT leader to strengthen Pathify data governance and support expanding

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify , higher education's only provider of the Campus Experience Platform (CXP), today announced the appointment of David Overton as Vice President of IT and Chief Information Security Officer. Overton manages enterprise security, internal IT operations and the protection of customer data across Pathify's growing ecosystem of integrations.

Overton has more than 25 years of experience in information technology and information security, and most recently served as Chief Information Officer for Charleston Southern University, where he led enterprise IT operations, security strategy and digital transformation initiatives. His deep understanding of campus environments and firsthand experience supporting students, faculty and staff will strengthen Pathify's security strategy as institutions increasingly prioritize resilient, trustworthy digital ecosystems.

"Security isn't just a safeguard anymore — it's a strategic pillar of the modern campus," said Chris Hagan, Chief Technology Officer at Pathify. "David brings the steady leadership and deep expertise needed to advance our approach. His understanding of both IT and information security will support our continued growth as a trusted partner to institutions."

In his new role, Overton is responsible for advancing Pathify's security posture, managing risk and ensuring a strong foundation for the company's customer integrations and data protection efforts.

"I'm excited to join Pathify at a time when digital security and trust are central to institutional success," said Overton. "Pathify's unified approach to the campus experience creates real value for institutions and their users. I look forward to supporting that mission and helping our partners build safer, more connected digital ecosystems."

Pathify is redefining how higher education connects with its communities through the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) — the new technology category unifying engagement across the entire student lifecycle. From prospect to alumni, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology sprawl, strengthen belonging and deliver personalized, modern experiences that drive enrollment and retention. Its cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems to connect people with the information, resources and communities they need anytime, anywhere. Led by former higher ed executives and technology leaders, Pathify operates on the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

