Pathify Lands at #222 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

360% revenue growth over three years propels the Campus Experience Platform provider to its second straight Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ ranking

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only provider of the Campus Experience Platform (CXP), today announced it has earned #222 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for achieving 360% revenue growth over a three-year period. Deloitte's annual ranking highlights the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This year marks Pathify's second consecutive appearance on the list.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by Deloitte for our impressive growth, validating our approach in a rapidly evolving market," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Pathify. "Our mission from day one has been to fundamentally transform how the digital campus works. Students expect clarity and consistency, and institutions need technology that eliminates confusion and drives their operational goals. This recognition from Deloitte reflects the trust our customers place in Pathify to deliver that reality."

Pathify's growth has been fueled by rising demand for its CXP. Purpose-built for higher education, the CXP integrates hundreds of campus solutions and delivers individualized content, tasks and alerts on any device — helping institutions modernize engagement while reducing operational complexity.

With more than 250 institutions across five countries and over 2 million lifetime users, Pathify continues to expand rapidly, with a 53% increase in active users this year.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top 10 are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About Pathify

Pathify is redefining how higher education connects with its communities through the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) — the new technology category unifying engagement across the entire student lifecycle. From prospect to alumni, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology sprawl, strengthen belonging and deliver personalized, modern experiences that drive enrollment and retention. Its cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems to connect people with the information, resources and communities they need anytime, anywhere. Led by former higher ed executives and technology leaders, Pathify operates on the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

