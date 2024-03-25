PathKeeper Surgical enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic for low-radiation pediatric spine surgery

PathKeeper Surgical enters a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. The development will focus on reduction of pediatric patient radiation exposure and measurements of deformity correction using optical navigation

KFAR SABA, Israel, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PathKeeper Surgical, an Israeli medical technology company committed to advancing surgical solutions through innovative camera and machine learning technologies, announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to research radiation levels in pediatric spine surgeries. The research will focus on reducing patient radiation exposure using minimally invasive optical navigation and utilizing intraoperative measurement tools for scoliosis correction, including vertebral body tethering.

PathKeeper Surgical, a company widely known for its cutting-edge optical navigation that prioritizes precision, safety, and minimization of radiation exposure, is collaborating with Mayo clinic to improve interventions and mitigate risks associated with scoliosis surgery.

To address the unique challenges of pediatric patients undergoing spine surgery for scoliosis, Mayo Clinic pediatric spine surgeons Noelle Larson, MD, and Todd Milbrandt, MD, are collaborating with PathKeeper Surgical, a company widely known for its cutting-edge optical navigation that prioritize precision, safety, and minimization of radiation exposure.

The cornerstone of this collaboration lies in PathKeeper Surgical's novel Machine Learning software and proprietary laser-optic navigation, allowing surgeons to achieve sub-millimetric accuracy in tool tracking and registration.

The objective is to improve interventions and mitigate risks associated with scoliosis surgery, while opening new possibilities for complex deformity correction.

"We are proud to collaborate with Mayo Clinic," said Erez Lampert, founder and Chief Executive Officer at PathKeeper Surgical. "Our focus on accuracy and radiation reduction underscores our commitment to advancing spine surgery, and providing surgeons with the information they need to make decisions with very high precision."

The research and development efforts will include refining and expanding the application of PathKeeper's technology to tackle the unique challenges posed by pediatric spine surgery. This collaboration aims to elevate the standard of care, emphasizing improved outcomes and heightened safety for young patients.

About PathKeeper Surgical

PathKeeper Surgical is an Israeli-based, medical technology company that has established a solution to combat the high failure rates seen in spinal surgeries. PathKeeper was founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a top 3D medical imaging expert with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and aerospace industries, and a proven track record in the field of 3D imaging. Erez previously served as the R&D leader for the Itero Element Intraoral Scanner for Align Technology (Invisalign), the leading 3D dental scanner in the world today. Josh Schroeder, MD, the Director of Spinal Deformities at Hadassah Medical Center and a HSS fellow, has been onboard since the inception of the company as a clinical advisor. Erez and Josh's combined knowledge enabled the company to develop an innovative navigation system that outperforms existing solutions.

Learn more at path-keeper.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ryan LeBlanc, PathKeeper Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370704/PathKeeper_and_Mayo.jpg

SOURCE PathKeeper