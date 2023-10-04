Pathlabs Appoints David Robbins as VP of Agency Growth Amidst Rapid Expansion

MISSOULA, Mont., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlabs, a leading Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media execution services to agencies, welcomes David Robbins as Vice President of Agency Growth. Robbins has a strong background in leadership and digital media, recently coming from Goodway Group, where he was Director of Business Strategy and Development.

This strategic addition of David is part of a series of recent hires by Pathlabs, including Alexis Lockwood , as Vice President of Revenue Generation. This appointment comes at an opportune time, considering Pathlabs' rapid growth over the past two years and placement on the Inc. 5000 list.

Evan Ladensack, Senior Vice President of Sales at Pathlabs, has conveyed his enthusiasm regarding this new appointment, remarking, "David's arrival has us buzzing with excitement as we anticipate the immediate impact he will make within our organization. His extensive experience working with strategic agencies and his profound industry knowledge positions him perfectly to drive our growth and success. David's presence will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our team, and we are thrilled to have him on board."

With extensive experience driving partnerships and revenue expansion strategies within ad tech solutions and agency services at Goodway Group, DoubleVerify, and Spongecell (Flashtalking, Mediaocean), David will bring a unique perspective to bolster Pathlabs' teams to create a greater impact on new agency partners.

Pathlabs anticipates a busy period ahead as it begins the fourth quarter of 2023. Nevertheless, with David as the newest integration of the team, the company has great confidence in its ability to deliver and further define the role of the leading media execution partner within the media industry.

About Pathlabs

Pathlabs is a Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media execution services to agencies. Pathlabs combines the best of both worlds between in-house teams and vendors, delivering service-based solutions and handling all the planning, execution, optimization, analytics, and reporting tasks for agencies.

The company's primary objective is to equip agencies with the right people, workflows, and technology; by doing so, they enable agency leaders to focus on scaling the business while Pathlabs handles the intricacies of their media execution.

For additional information on Pathlabs, please visit www.pathlabs.com.

SOURCE Pathlabs