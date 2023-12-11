Pathlabs Appoints Morgan Welch as VP of Marketing

MISSOULA, Mont., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlabs, a leading Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media execution services to agencies, welcomes Morgan Welch as Vice President of Marketing. Welch joins Pathlabs after a successful tenure as Vice President of Marketing for Simpli.fi.

Mario Schulzke, Chief Operating Officer at Pathlabs, championed this hire after a meticulous selection process. Reflecting on the appointment, Schulzke remarks,

"2023 has been a period of rapid growth for Pathlabs. As we move into 2024, we must continue to tell our story, grow the MEP category, and provide massive value to a quickly growing client roster. Out of hundreds of applicants, Morgan was our clear top choice. Her intelligence, drive, and character make her the perfect person to lead our marketing team."

In this new role, Welch plans to pull from her expansive professional journey and remarkable progression over nearly a decade at Simpli.fi. As Vice President of Marketing, she was pivotal in driving strategic marketing initiatives that contributed to achieving aggressive growth goals, including a recent investment from Blackstone (NYSE: BX) at a $1.5 Billion valuation. Her passion for brand excellence, demand generation, and strategic leadership for B2B brands, specifically in the media industry, will bolster Pathlabs' position in the market as a distinguished category leader.

Welch echoes the excitement for joining the company, mentioning,

"Pathlabs is an opportunity I couldn't pass up. They are a company with a vibrant culture that puts people first, a viable offering in a complexly fragmented industry, and is only on the cusp of new beginnings. I am eager to contribute to this journey."

About Pathlabs

Pathlabs is a Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media execution services to agencies. Pathlabs combines the best of both worlds between in-house teams and vendors, delivering service-based solutions and handling all the planning, execution, optimization, analytics, and reporting tasks for agencies.

The company's primary objective is to equip agencies with the right people, workflows, and technology; by doing so, they enable agency leaders to focus on scaling the business while Pathlabs handles the intricacies of their media execution.

For additional information on Pathlabs, please visit www.pathlabs.com.

