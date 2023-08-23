Pathlabs Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Alexis Lockwood as New VP of Revenue Operations

MISSOULA, Mont., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlabs, a leading Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media execution services to agencies, has appointed Alexis Lockwood as its new VP of Revenue Operations. Alexis has a strong background in digital marketing and sales, recently coming from Innovid, where she was VP of Global Sales Operations. Her appointment comes at a crucial time for Pathlabs as the company continues to grow rapidly.

Alexis's powerful portfolio and remarkable progression over seven years at Innovid, starting as Director of Client Services and advancing to VP of Global Sales Operations, showcases her consistent ability to excel and deliver, instilling great confidence in the company.

"In a time where Pathlabs is evolving and reshaping the landscape of media execution, we need team players willing to embrace hard problems and strive to help us raise the bar by 1% every day. After meeting Alexis and discussing our future vision of Pathlabs with her, it was clear that she will be one of these team players, making her an invaluable addition to our company." – William Lapointe, CEO of Pathlabs

In this position, Alexis is responsible for driving company revenue growth through data-driven insights, process optimization, and strategic initiatives. Her role stands out due to its multifaceted connections across various departments, enabling her to influence growth while keeping Pathlabs agile and adaptive in its pursuit of success.

About Pathlabs

Pathlabs is a Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media execution services to agencies. Pathlabs combines the best of both worlds between in-house teams and vendors, delivering service-based solutions and handling all the planning, execution, optimization, analytics, and reporting tasks for the agencies.

The company's primary objective is to equip agencies with the right people, workflows, and technology; by doing so, they enable agency leaders to focus on scaling the business while Pathlabs handles the intricacies of their media execution.

For additional information on Pathlabs, please visit www.pathlabs.com.

