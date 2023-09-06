Pathlight Capital Serves as Documentation Agent for Beyond Finance on $635MM Credit Facility Upsize

Pathlight Capital

06 Sep, 2023, 08:50 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight Capital LP ("Pathlight") announced it is serving as the Documentation Agent on a senior secured delayed-draw term loan facility (the "Credit Facility") for Beyond Finance, LLC ("Beyond" or the "Company"), a provider of success fee-based debt resolution services. The Credit Facility was recently increased from $400 million up to $635 million with proceeds used to support the Company's ongoing operations and enhance their growth initiatives. Comvest Credit Partners, a leading provider of flexible direct financing solutions to middle-market companies, served as Administrative Agent. Funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC also participated as a lender in the transaction.

Beyond Finance, LLC
"Beyond Finance has built a strong, scalable platform to provide debt consolidation services and savings for our clients. This new capital will further our mission to help even more clients regain control of their finances and provide customized solutions on their journey to live debt free," said Tim Ho, Chief Executive Officer at Beyond Finance. "Pathlight Capital is a trusted partner and continues to add value as we expand our credit facility to support the growth of our platform."

Tyler Harrington, Managing Director of Pathlight Capital added, "We continue to be impressed with the Beyond Finance team and are thrilled to provide incremental capital as they continue to grow their client base."

About Pathlight Capital
Pathlight Capital is a private credit investment manager dedicated to meeting the needs of companies that operate across a broad range of industries by providing asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight aims to provide creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, debt refinancings, growth, acquisitions, dividends and turnaround strategies. For more information, please visit www.pathlightcapital.com.

About Beyond Finance, LLC
Beyond Finance is an exciting, next generation U.S. based Financial Services company. Our goal is to provide financial peace of mind by guiding people to a path beyond debt with financial products that are simple and transparent. As the consumer debt market continues to grow in the United States, we have made it our objective to create effective and fair debt management services that are customized to the consumers' individual circumstances.

