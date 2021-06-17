Pathlock and BR1GHT Partner to Deliver World Class Zero Trust and Continuous Controls Monitoring Solutions in Europe, Middle-East and Africa

FLEMINGTON, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock (formerly known as Greenlight Technologies) and BR1GHT have partnered to deliver expert solutions on Zero Trust and Continuous Controls Monitoring. This collaboration enables BR1GHT to provide implementation services, project management and product expertise to Pathlock customers within Europe, Middle-East and Africa.

"We are pleased to announce that we are expanding our relationship and have chosen BR1GHT to be a strategic implementation partner for Pathlock solutions in EMEA," said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO, Pathlock. "We are delighted to be working with BR1GHT as they will bring a strong vision on Continuous Monitoring and Zero Trust, as well as in depth knowledge of the regional markets. Their presence and reputation complement Pathlock's long-standing position throughout EMEA."

"It is our ambition to help our clients in EMEA to become world class in Digital Control and this can only be realized with leading software of a well-managed organization of excellent reputation," said Ronald Teuthof, Founder and CEO of BR1GHT. "In Pathlock we found that partner and a globally proven Continuous Monitoring solution helping our clients add value and build their digital control future on. We are very proud of being a part of the Pathlock journey to Zero Trust."

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

[email protected]

About BR1GHT

BR1GHT is Dutch company founded early 2019 as a spin-off from PwC. Our people all have a track record of years of software implementation and application consulting. It is our purpose to help our clients to use the right technology to build their future on and to enhance & protect their business value. We are proud of our solid client base in 14 countries and now fully focus on new digital solutions in the areas of risk & compliance, business technology and finance. We aim to become our clients 'one-stop shop for technology'.

By combining right sized, highly skilled core teams with an extensive network of technology vendors, partners and communities of specialists we bring our clients the best of all worlds. This creates a capability to stay on top of the fast changing technology environment where our teams still can offer a personal touch to the relationship with our clients. Our services include technology expertise, application consulting, content, and people & change and we combine them into practical solutions for our clients. We are well known for our vision on digital control, the use of proven software, a result driven implementation approach and our capabilities to help our clients continuous improve.

For more information, please visit www.Br1ght.eu, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Meindert Keuning

+31 6 53316734

[email protected]

