Pathologie-DNA in the Netherlands Selects Elsevier's Diagnostic Decision Support Solution ExpertPath

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, has announced an agreement with Pathologie-DNA to implement Elsevier's ExpertPath solution across its hospital sites in the Netherlands.

Pathologie-DNA offers efficient state-of-the-art diagnostic services to clinicians, GPs and other referrers at their hospitals in the Netherlands, offering services such as, Cytopathology, Histopathology, Molecular Diagnostics and Autopsy Pathology. Pathologie-DNA is a collaboration of Pathologie-DNA B.V. and laboratories for Pathology of the Jeroen Bosch Hospital, St. Antonius Hospital and Rijnstate Hospital.

Having immediate access to Elsevier's clinical pathology online decision support system, ExpertPath, will enable pathologists and referring physicians to deliver superior patient care recommendations by providing rapid access to the leading source of trusted, current and credible high-quality clinical content.

"All the pathologists at Pathologie-DNA have access to ExpertPath, which is a useful addition to its digital library," said Carola de Wild, Pathologist, Pathologie-DNA. "ExpertPath is easy to use in a daily work routine and provides a quick and essential overview of the different fields in pathology, including features such as a clear layout, useful clinical and histologic information and imagery, differential diagnoses and literature references."

Elsevier's ExpertPath is an anatomic and clinical pathology online decision support system that helps clinicians decide which ancillary tests should be run, and which other differentials should be considered to reach the right diagnosis.

"The relationship with Pathologie-DNA sees Elsevier continue to work with specialist healthcare organisations to provide clinical decision support tools for pathologists, who can achieve a more consistent delivery of care and improve outcomes for patients," said Tim Hawkins, Managing Director for Clinical Solutions in EMEALAAP, Elsevier.

About Pathologie-DNA

The Pathologie-DNA partnership offers diagnostics in which the patient and practitioner are central. The size of Pathologie-DNA makes it possible to sub-specialize and to further develop molecular pathology techniques and to apply them in diagnostics. The aim is to help the practitioner draw up a treatment plan aimed at the individual patient.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot, Global Communications

Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com

SOURCE Elsevier