Pathology & Cytology Laboratories Partners with Orchard Software to Provide Superior Pathology Services

CARMEL, Ind., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orchard Software announced its partnership with Pathology & Cytology Laboratories (P&C Labs) in Lexington, Kentucky. P&C Labs offers total anatomic pathology and cytopathology services including specimen transport, preparation, immunohistochemistry testing, and patient reporting. The lab serves 48 hospitals, 1,500 in-state clients, and 1,700 national clients. It is one of only a few pathology groups to offer oral and maxillofacial pathology services.

To manage its broad reach of services and achieve the goal of highest quality service, P&C Labs is implementing a digital pathology solution alongside the Orchard® Enterprise Pathology™ laboratory information system. Orchard Enterprise Pathology supports complex anatomic pathology processes and workflows and the lab outreach and integration that P&C Labs needs to support its customers with maximum efficiency and quality. Orchard Enterprise Pathology was selected to standardize and improve time-consuming workflows, integrate with their digital pathology solution, and to give the laboratory team more control of their information system solution. Orchard Software has been working with customers on continued innovation in pathology for more than 19 years and is excited to see growing adoption.

"We're redesigning from the ground up and taking the opportunity to build in best practices with quality in every step, and Orchard is a key part of the overall solution," said Steve Olsen, COO of P&C Labs. "They are bringing lab expertise and a depth of understanding that we haven't found with other vendors."

Orchard Software is excited to partner with P&C Labs on this project. "We are proud to collaborate with customers like P&C Labs who are focused on transformative steps that will allow them to continue to improve the level of services they provide for their customers and patients," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software

About Pathology & Cytology Laboratories, LLC

Pathology and Cytology Laboratories LLC, and Chipps, Caffrey & Dubilier, P.S.C. are specialists in anatomic pathology, cytopathology, hematopathology, dermatopathology, oral pathology, GI pathology, clinical laboratory consultations, and laboratory medical directorships. Founded in 1967, Pathology and Cytology Laboratories LLC provides the highest quality service and professional expertise to physicians, clinics, and hospitals.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

