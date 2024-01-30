Pathpoint, AgentSync Unite for Superior Client Experience

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathpoint and AgentSync have partnered to deliver a better agent and client experience by accelerating Pathpoint's average time-to-bind with automated policy infrastructure.

Pathpoint, the modern wholesaler where insurance agents can get bindable small commercial E&S quotes in just a few minutes, has searched for a solution to the factors that slow the quote-to-bind process for consumers and agents alike. They found it in AgentSync, a company focused on building modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, and agents.

By using AgentSync's Autopilot and Manage solutions, Pathpoint is leveraging data from industry sources of truth to validate agent licensing and streamline compliance and operations. By integrating accurate data throughout the policy lifecycle, Pathpoint has eliminated the friction of manually verifying that an agent is compliant before approving business.

"As AgentSync expands and captures an increasing share of data on agents and agencies in the U.S., it continues to deliver increasing value to Pathpoint as a reliable source of business data to accelerate processes across all of our core insurance activities – from sales to underwriting to compliance," said Hamza Amjad, Head of Revenue Operations at Pathpoint.

With the AgentSync Manage platform's comprehensive functionality and views, and Autopilot managed services, Pathpoint will be able to use current agency and agent licensing data from industry sources of truth to accelerate compliance reviews before binding coverage. With a speedy time-to-bind, the team can improve the experience for clients, underwriters, and agents alike while improving the accuracy of operations and compliance.

"This partnership is another important step in providing the industry's critical players and consumers with an elevated experience," said Niji Sabharwal, AgentSync CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to see what we can do together."

About Pathpoint

Pathpoint is the modern, digital wholesaler where insurance agents can get bindable small commercial E&S quotes in just a few minutes. We combine proprietary technology and first-class service to give retail insurance agents fast access to quotes from multiple, A-rated carriers in the Contractors, Vacants, Lessor's Risk, Monoline Property, Restaurants, Manufacturing, and Cyber verticals. Pathpoint is licensed in all 50 states and a coverholder at Lloyd's of London. To learn more about Pathpoint, visit http://www.pathpoint.com.

About AgentSync

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. With customer-centric design, seamless APIs, automation, and unparalleled service, AgentSync's solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and as an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65 in Forbes – America's Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit agentsync.io.

