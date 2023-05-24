PATHWAYS CONSULTING GROUP RELEASES CERTIFY PLUS NOW, A REVOLUTIONARY SOLUTION BUILT TO DIGITIZE AUDITING

News provided by

Pathways Consulting Group

24 May, 2023, 14:25 ET

OLYPHANT, Penn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways Consulting Group has released Certify Plus NOW, a revolutionary solution that digitally transforms the audit process, slashing the time and manpower previously needed to conduct Access Certification and comprehensive manual auditing processes.

Built on the ServiceNow platform which is a cloud-based solution that enables businesses to streamline and automate business processes, customers who do not currently subscribe to ServiceNow can reap the benefits of the platform with Certify Plus NOW.

"As a ServiceNow Elite Partner which supports businesses in the United States and abroad, we make it our business to use technology to create digital solutions for common business processes such as auditing so that companies can be more efficient and profitable," said CEO of Pathways Consulting Group Mary Manzo.

Manzo goes on to describe the need for this type of technology post-pandemic.

"Coming out of the pandemic, so many businesses encountered new challenges and it became apparent they would have to look for new, innovative ways to solve problems by leveraging resources differently, optimizing processes quicker, and identifying more cost-effective ways to run their business. That's where the idea for Certify was born. We saw how automation has worked for businesses in the past and decided to take it one step further with Certify. With our Business, Auditor, CISO, and IT-friendly resource, you can create internal efficiencies, reduce costs, drive business process agility, and improve customer service."

What is Certify Plus NOW?

Certify Plus NOW is the ultimate identity access control solution that combines the power of Certify, (a simplified, structured approach to Access Certification and improves the labor-intensive manual audit processes), with the comprehensive ServiceNow platform. With simplified policy reviews, standardized access control certification, and seamless integration, Certify Plus NOW revolutionizes the audit experience.

To schedule a demo, contact [email protected].

About Pathways Consulting Group

We are ServiceNow experts. It's what we do, it's all we do. As a Certified Women Owned ServiceNow Elite Partner, Pathways Consulting Group has been helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade.

From banking to healthcare, high-tech to supermarkets, we help organizations across industries automate their processes, saving them time and man hours, leading to a faster realization of ROI and employee adoption of ServiceNow.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rebecca Goodman
[email protected]
215.920.0770

SOURCE Pathways Consulting Group

