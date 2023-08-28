Pathways' Mary Manzo Honored as Inc Magazine's Best CEOs of 2023

OLYPHANT, Pa., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Manzo, the driving force behind Pathways Consulting Group, has been named one of Inc Magazine's Best CEOs of 2023, celebrating her remarkable leadership and transformative impact on the tech industry.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Mary's journey from creating document automation processes as a college student to CEO of a top consulting firm has been a testament to her innovation and adaptability. Pathways Consulting Group, under her guidance, has solidified its position as a leading ServiceNow Elite solutions provider, delivering tailored solutions that consistently surpass operational and sales goals.

Mary's leadership ethos is marked by her commitment to innovation and diversity. She fosters an environment of continual growth and change, leveraging diverse perspectives to achieve exceptional outcomes. As a fervent advocate for women in technology, Mary recognizes the profound influence of varied viewpoints on business dynamics.

Upon receiving this honor, Mary expressed gratitude and a desire to leave a lasting positive impact. "I believe in helping people achieve their aspirations and improving lives. My journey has been one of seizing opportunities and embracing the unexpected, and I encourage others to do the same," she stated.

Pathways Consulting Group's success is a result of Mary's unique approach, valuing collaboration and inclusivity. Her emphasis on diverse viewpoints echoes her dedication to shaping a more inclusive technology landscape.

As one of Inc Magazine's Best CEOs of 2023, Mary Manzo inspires individuals to embrace innovation, champion diversity, and seize opportunities fearlessly. Her story underscores the pivotal role of visionary leadership in shaping the future of business. You can read the full feature on Mary in Inc Magazine and learn more here .

