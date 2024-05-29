PATHWAYS CONSULTING GROUP UNVEILS OSCAL NOW, A TIME-SAVING APPLICATION THAT AUTOMATES THE APPROACH TO SYSTEMS SECURITY PLANS MANAGEMENT

OSCAL NOW: Pioneering Effortless SSP Management

OLYPHANT, Pa., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pathways Consulting Group announced its newest add-on to the ServiceNow platform in OSCAL NOW, the revolutionary application that streamlines the creation and submission of Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) formatted System Security Plans (SSPs), saving companies time and money through its innovative automation capabilities.

Existing ServiceNow customers can easily integrate OSCAL NOW into their ServiceNow environment, leveraging the power of the Continuous Authorization & Monitoring (CAM) application. With its intuitive interface and comprehensive document support, OSCAL NOW allows companies to capture, organize, maintain, and update all the information necessary for SSP management.

Features of OSCAL NOW include:

OSCAL Compliance : Stay up-to-date with the latest OSCAL standards with automatic versioning and template updates.

: Stay up-to-date with the latest OSCAL standards with automatic versioning and template updates. Document Management: Capture, organize, maintain, and update all SSP data with minimal effort.

Capture, organize, maintain, and update all SSP data with minimal effort. Integration: Integrate seamlessly with the ServiceNow CAM application for a streamlined, optimized workflow.

*ServiceNow IRM and Continuous Authorization Monitor required.

The OSCAL NOW application integrates seamlessly with the ServiceNow platform, combining document management, version control, compliance regulation updates, and automatic SSP creation – freeing teams to focus on strategic initiatives. OSCAL NOW puts companies in control, empowering them to optimize efficiency and build a future-proof security compliance workflow.

This app is designed with flexibility in mind – keeping companies compliant with changing cybersecurity requirements and automatic SSP document creation.

To find out more about OSCAL NOW, contact us.

About Pathways Consulting Group

We are ServiceNow experts. We listen. We care. We execute. As a Certified Woman Owned ServiceNow Elite Partner, Pathways Consulting Group has been helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade.

We've earned and maintained a high customer satisfaction score for over a decade, and are in the top 1% for quality of ServiceNow Partners worldwide. Pathways implements a flexible, collaborative approach and has recently ranked among the Top Places to Work from Consulting Magazine for the fifth year in a row.

SOURCE Pathways Consulting Group