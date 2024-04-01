Pathways LA Hosts "Seeds of Hope: Building Brighter Futures" Fundraiser to Support Early Childhood Education

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1978, Pathways LA has been sowing the seeds of early education, nurturing thousands of children to thrive in their educational journey and beyond. On Saturday, April 13th, 2024, Pathways LA is proud to announce its "Seeds of Hope: Building Brighter Futures" Dinner, an event dedicated to honoring supporters of their work and celebrating the successes of the children they serve.

The event, held at The Fig House in Los Angeles from 5:00pm to 9:30pm, offers an enchanting ambiance amidst lush surroundings. Attendees will enjoy an evening of gourmet hors d'oeuvres, a chef's demonstration, and a delectable four course dinner paired with specialty wines. The highlight of the evening will be hearing from a former Pathways LA preschooler, who has recently graduated from college on the importance of early childhood education and having the opportunity to invest in the bright futures of other children. Following the program, guests are invited to engage in a silent auction and explore various activations, all while enjoying a live musical performance from the Louis Pettinelli band.

Pathways LA will also present two prestigious awards at the fundraiser. The Bea Gold Corporate Compassion Award will be bestowed upon Walmart Neighborhood Market in recognition of their ongoing support of underserved communities. The Bea Gold Compassion Award will be presented to Congressmember Jimmy Gomez of California's 34th District for his advocacy and support of early childhood education.

"We are thrilled to host our 'Seeds of Hope: Building Brighter Futures' fundraiser to celebrate the incredible journey of Pathways LA and honor those who have played a pivotal role in our success," said Tamika Farr, CEO at Pathways LA. "We are deeply grateful to our partners and supporters who stand behind us in our mission to provide quality childcare to the families of Los Angeles County."

Pathways LA extends its heartfelt gratitude to its partners, including Wells Fargo, Connections for Children, Drew Child Development Center, Insperity, CCRC, Options for Learning, FASTSigns Fullerton, YWCA Glendale/Pasadena, Cushwake, Walmart, Care Connect, Mureolo Media, Pepperdine University, MAOF, Gencare, Epic, Hospitality Collaborative, and Mutual of America, for their continued support.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit [https://pathwaysla-bloom.kindful.com/e/seeds-of-hope]. To donate to Pathways LA future events, please call 213-427-2700.

About Pathways LA

Pathways LA is committed to the healthy development and school readiness of young children from disadvantaged communities. Driven by data and innovation, our experts support the continuum of care that includes parents, childcare providers, community partners, and policymakers. Learn more at: https://pathwaysla.org/

