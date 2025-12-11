Pathways LA Welcomes More Than 900 Attendees at Annual Winter Wonderland Toy & Book Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways LA proudly hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Toy & Book Celebration on Saturday, December 6th, transforming the Westin Bonaventure into a festive gathering place for families across Los Angeles. The event brought together community partners, generous donors, and Pathways LA supporters for a day dedicated to uplifting families during the holiday season.

This year's celebration welcomed 240 families, totaling 930 attendees, including 394 adults and 536 children. Pathways LA was also honored to welcome representatives from six community-based organizations whose participation strengthened the experience for attendees and highlighted the collective commitment to family well-being. Participating organizations included:

L.A. Care Community Resource Center Metro L.A.

Los Angeles Public Library

Clinica M Oscar A. Romero

Bright life Kids

St. Anne's Family Services

Karsh Center

"Winter Wonderland is one of the most meaningful moments of the year for our organization," said Tamika Farr, CEO of Pathways LA. "It reflects our commitment to supporting families and making sure every child experiences joy, connection, and care during the holidays."

The heart of Winter Wonderland is giving — and this year, Pathways LA provided hundreds of children with brand-new toys and books, along with essential household items that support family stability. Families received diapers, wipes, hygiene products, and much-needed clothing.

Pathways LA extends its deepest gratitude to the donors whose generosity made this support possible:

Baby2Baby

FAT Brands

Social media influencer Francisco Carrillo (@kennalovescisco)

Their contributions ensured children received high-quality gifts and families left with resources that carry them beyond the holiday season.

Families enjoyed a variety of holiday activities, including:

Photos and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus

Face painting featuring playful seasonal designs

Arts and crafts stations for creating festive keepsakes

Hot chocolate and cookies adding warmth and sweetness to the day

For decades, Pathways LA has provided early childhood education programs, family services, and essential resources to low-income working families. The Winter Wonderland Toy & Book Celebration continues that tradition, bringing hope, support, and joy to the community every holiday season.

About Pathways LA: Pathways LA is committed to the healthy development and school readiness of young children from disadvantaged communities. Driven by data and innovation, our experts support the continuum of care that includes parents, childcare providers, community partners, and policymakers. Learn more at: https://pathwaysla.org.

