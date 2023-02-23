Pathways to Action for Climate Correction leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 represents the most aggressive investment in combatting climate change this nation has ever seen. This 369-billion-dollar commitment aims to put the U.S. on target for a 40% emissions reduction by 2030, potentially making the U.S. a leader in climate action on the global stage. With this level of commitment, it's natural to ask the question, "What's next?"

This will be the main topic of the Climate Correction™ Conference 2023 to be hosted by VoLo Foundation this Friday, March 3, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. This premier, annual climate action conference is focused on driving innovative solutions to address climate change.

"Anytime we bring together community leaders from a myriad of diverse perspectives, including practitioners, problem solvers and passionate advocates, we all gain new insights and strengthen our collaborative efforts in taking climate action," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "To be able to convene annually at the VoLo Conference allows us to continue to elevate the conversations around current challenges and find ways to further grow our sustainability and resiliency efforts throughout the City of Orlando," said the Mayor.

This gathering will bring industry experts together to define what we can expect in the coming years. Speakers include Alex Nichols-Vinueza from World Wildlife Fund (WWF), John Morales of ClimaData Corp, renowned personality Roberto Manrique of JuntosXLaTierra, Betilde Muñoz-Pogossian of the Organization of American States, Luis Tineo of the Climate Change Group, World Bank, Lucienne Pears from Babcock Ranch, and Ashley Van Stone, Sustainability Manager of City of Orlando, among others.

"Art activism is a powerful tool for environmental change because it inspires people at an emotional level, something that data alone can't always do. At our annual Climate Correction conference, we bring the best leaders of climate data to the main stage. This year we are thrilled to partner with Allison Dayka to create this massive climate art mural, which is a powerful vehicle for the data to reach those who have the power to mitigate global warming," says VoLo Foundation Co-founder Thais Lopez Vogel.

As part of this initiative, VoLo Foundation has partnered with artist Allison Dayka, a well-known TIME™ Pieces artist passionate about the environment. Dayka will be painting a climate art mural located at 2434 E Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32803. The unveiling of the mural is on Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 AM.

VoLo Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

