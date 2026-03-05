Pathwork and NGL Insurance Company Launch "PreQual Manager," a GenAI Solution to Deliver Faster, More Consistent Underwriting Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO and MADISON, Wis., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathwork and NGL Insurance Company (NGL), in partnership with LifeCare Assurance Company, announced the launch of PreQual Manager, an AI-powered inbox that enables underwriting teams to respond to broker inquiries faster and more consistently.

Before submitting a formal application, life and long-term care insurance brokers seek preliminary guidance on case suitability from carrier underwriting teams. These inquiries arrive as unstructured email threads, creating high inbound volume and increasing the risk of inconsistent evaluations.

Now, PreQual Manager brings structure and speed to this workflow. It ingests inbound broker emails, extracts and organizes key details, and matches them against underwriting guidelines to generate a clear impact analysis. The system then generates draft recommendations and email responses for underwriter review. Importantly, NGL underwriters retain full authority over final decisions and communications without alteration to eligibility standards.

NGL receives nearly 1,000 pre-application inquiries per month. At launch, the technology reduced time spent per inquiry by 20–25%, and responses now include guideline-based rationale, improving clarity and consistency for brokers. This faster turnaround enhances service and enables underwriters to focus more time on formal application review.

"AI is setting a new service standard in insurance," said Ian Levinsky, CEO and co-founder of Pathwork. "Brokers want fast, consistent guidance with clear rationale, and carriers need a scalable way to deliver it. With partners like NGL, we're bringing practical, production-ready AI into live underwriting workflows."

"Pathwork is designed around how underwriters actually work," said Joe Guyotte, National Sales Manager, Long-Term Care, NGL. "PreQual Manager creates an enhanced efficiency by delivering faster responses, more consistent decisions and clearer explanations. That level of service deepens broker trust and helps us respond more effectively."

About Pathwork

Pathwork is an AI-native automation platform for life, annuities, and health insurance distribution. Purpose-built for carrier and distributor teams, Pathwork streamlines workflows with intelligent automation—improving speed, consistency, and service across the distribution lifecycle. Learn more about Pathwork's PreQual Manager at: https://www.pathwork.com/carriers/prequal-manager

About NGL Insurance Company

Established in 1909 NGL Insurance Company (NGL) is an insurance company headquartered in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products. Information about NGL can be found at http://www.nglic.com.

