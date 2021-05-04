Patient-derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type, Tumor Type, Application, End-user - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type (Mouse, Rat), Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal, Gynecological, Hematological), Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Biomarker analysis), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX models market size is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 140 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research, and growth in pharma R&D. Rising demand for humanized PDX models is expected to provide growth opportunity for players in the PDX models market. However, the high cost of personalized PDX models, stringent guidelines regarding the ethical use of animals in cancer research, and limitations associated with PDX models are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the PDX models market, by application, during the forecast period

The PDX models market is segmented into preclinical drug development, biomarker analysis, and basic cancer research. The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the PDX models market during the forecast period. This segment's high growth rate can be attributed to the rising number of clinical trials every year.

Contract research organizations segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end users, the PDX models market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. During the forecast period contract research organizations accounted for the highest growth rate. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.

Rat models segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on type, the PDX models market is segmented into mice models and rat models. The rat models segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the larger size of rats, which enhances surgical manipulation. Moreover, the development of immunodeficient rats will further drive the usage of rat models in PDX model generation.

Respiratory tumor models segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on tumor type, the PDX models market is segmented into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models, and other tumor models. The respiratory tumor models segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing incidence of lung cancers globally.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the PDX models market

The PDX models market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising R&D spending, growing public-private partnerships, and increasing government funding are factors driving the growth of the PDX models market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 PDX Models Market Overview

4.2 North America: PDX Models Market, Market Share (2020)

4.3 PDX Models Market Share, by End-user (2020)

4.4 PDX Models Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.2 Continuous Support for Cancer Research from the Public & Private Sectors

5.2.1.3 Rising Pharma R&D

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Personalized PDX Models

5.2.2.2 Stringent Guidelines for the Use of Animal Models in Cancer Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Humanized PDX Models

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limitations of PDX Models

5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Growth of the PDX Models Market

5.4 Technological Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of the PDX Models Market

5.8 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia-Pacific

5.9.3.1 China

5.9.3.2 Japan

5.9.3.3 India

5.9.3.4 Australia

5.9.4 Latin America

5.9.5 Middle East & Africa

5.10 Patent Analysis

6 PDX Models Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mice Models

6.2.1 Ease of Procurement and Wide Availability of Mice Models Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.3 Rat Models

6.3.1 Factors Such as Easier Surgical Manipulation and Larger Tumor Size Will Support Use of Rat Models

7 PDX Models Market, by Tumor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gastrointestinal Tumor Models

7.2.1 Newly Developed Gastrointestinal Tumor Models Mimic the Tumor Better Than Previous Models

7.3 Gynecological Tumor Models

7.3.1 High Incidence of Target Cancers Has Driven Demand for Tumor Models

7.4 Respiratory Tumor Models

7.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Lung Cancer to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Urological Tumor Models

7.5.1 Companies Are Focusing on Expanding Their Portfolio for Urological Cancers

7.6 Hematological Tumor Models

7.6.1 New Strains Such as Nsg and Nog Have Increased the Life Span of Hematological Tumor Models

7.7 Other Tumor Models

8 PDX Models Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Preclinical Drug Development

8.2.1 Rise in Number of Clinical Trials Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Biomarker Analysis

8.3.1 Growing Interest in Precision Medicine Will Contribute to the Demand for PDX Models for Biomarker Analysis

8.4 Basic Cancer Research

8.4.1 Rising Funding for Cancer Research Will Drive Market Growth in this Segment

9 PDX Models Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Rising Collaboration Between Pharma & Biotech Companies for Developing Cancer Therapeutics

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Rising Outsourcing of Drug Discovery Services Will Drive Market Growth

9.4 Academic & Research Institutions

9.4.1 Increase in Government Life Sciences R&D Expenditure Will Contribute to the Growth of this Segment

10 PDX Models Market, by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Emerging Companies

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/SMEs

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Company Product Footprint

11.8 Company Geographic Footprint

11.9 Competitive Scenario

11.9.1 PDX Models Market: Product & Service Launches, January 2018-February 2021

11.9.2 PDX Models Market: Deals, January 2019-February 2021

11.9.3 PDX Models Market: Other Developments, January 2018-February 2021

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Market Players

12.1.1 Jsr Corporation

12.1.2 Wuxi Apptec

12.1.3 The Jackson Laboratory

12.1.4 Charles River Laboratories

12.1.5 Champions Oncology

12.1.6 Oncodesign

12.1.7 Envigo

12.1.8 Pharmatest Services

12.1.9 Hera Biolabs

12.1.10 EPO Berlin-Buch Gmbh

12.1.11 Xentech

12.1.12 Urosphere

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Abnova Corporation

12.2.2 Genesis Biotechnology Group

12.2.3 Explora Biolabs

12.2.4 Biocytogen

12.2.5 Living Tumor Laboratory

12.2.6 Bioduro

12.2.7 Aragen Life Sciences W.E.F

12.2.8 Shanghai Lide Biotech

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

