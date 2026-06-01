Patient First Coalition Supports DEA's Medical Cannabis Review Process Providing Experts Advocating for Schedule III Transition Moritorium - Supporting Medical

Landmark Committee Has Been Building a Comprehensive Patient Focused Blueprint

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient First Coalition (PFC), a national coalition of more than 1,100 Ambassadors representing over 50 organizations committed to putting patients first, announced its support for the Drug Enforcement Administration's review and public hearing process regarding the proposed transition of medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. Calling for a moritorium to allow appropriate medical transition.

Advocating for medical cannabis

As part of this national effort, the Patient First Coalition's Medical Cannabis Committee — consisting of 85 stakeholders from healthcare, patient advocacy, insurance, pharmacy, technology, compliance, and the medical cannabis industry — has spent the past year developing a comprehensive blueprint of recommendations designed to assist the Administration, legislators, and federal agencies with a responsible, patient-centered transition and implementation strategy.

In conjunction with the DEA's upcoming hearing scheduled for June 29, 2026, the Committee has submitted public hearing statements and provided access to expert testimony resources designed to assist policymakers and regulators as they evaluate the future framework of medical cannabis in America.

"The transition of medical cannabis represents one of the most significant healthcare policy shifts of our generation," said Kari Boiter, Patient First Coalition Medical Cannabis Committee member and Legislative Sub-Committee Chair. "Our objective has been to provide thoughtful, practical, and patient-focused recommendations that help ensure this transition is implemented responsibly, safely, and effectively for all everyone."

The Committee's work has been organized through seven specialized sub-committees addressing patient access, whole plant protections, physician participation, insurance integration, pharmacy and dispensary standards, compliance, technology connectivity, research expansion, long-term regulatory implementation, small business protections, and states' rights. The initiative has received the full support and participation of the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM), the national organization dedicated to advancing responsible medical cannabis practices, infrastructure, standards, and patient care.

"As medical cannabis enters a new era of expanded access and innovation, we have a unique opportunity to shape the industry with integrity," said Priscilla Agoncillo, Medical Cannabis Committee Member for the Patient First Coalition and National Standards Committee Chair for the American Council of Cannabis Medicine. "Thoughtful standards focused on patient safety, medical integrity, transparency, and consistency will help build trust, encourage responsible innovation, and strengthen the long-term credibility of medical cannabis."

The Patient First Coalition also announced that the full body of work and transition blueprint will be formally presented during National Medical Cannabis Day, held in conjunction with Healthy America 2026 – Taking the Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 23, 2026. The event will bring together legislators, Congressional staff, agency leaders, healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, researchers, patient advocates, and national media for discussions regarding the future of medical cannabis policy and implementation.

"The transition of medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III represents a pivotal moment for patients, providers, regulators, and the healthcare system," said Doug Benns, Executive Committee Chair of ACCM. "The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is committed to establishing responsible standards, meaningful connectivity through our Next Frontier Platform, and patient-centered frameworks that ensure this evolution is implemented with professionalism, medical integrity, and sustainability."

About the Patient First Coalition

The Patient First Coalition is a growing national coalition of organizations, advocates, healthcare leaders, innovators, and policy stakeholders committed to advancing President Trump's Healthy America Agenda through patient-centered solutions across healthcare, wellness, medical innovation, and public policy.

For media inquiries or additional information:

See full document pack at: www.yescann.org/dea

Learn about Next Frontier at: www.nextfrontier.us

Learn about Healthy America at: www.healthyamerica2025.org

Kelly Parker - (800) 524-2910 ext. 375 | [email protected]

SOURCE Patient First Coalition