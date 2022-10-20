Patient Lift Pendant Market to grow by USD 31.2 Mn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient lift pendant market size is expected to grow by USD 31.2 million from 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.27% according to Technavio. The growing prevalence of disabilities, increasing the number of healthcare establishments and increasing regulations to minimize manual patient handling will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high capital requirements, lack of trained professionals, and stringent regulations and policies for patient lift pendants will challenge the growth of the market participants. Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Patient Lift Pendant Market 2022-2026

Patient Lift Pendant Market: Segmentation by Application

The report extensively covers the patient lift pendant market segmentation by-

Application (Intensive care unit and operating rooms)

Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The patient lift pendant market share growth in the intensive care unit segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the sickest and most helpless patients in a hospital reside in intensive care units. As a result, these units have patient lifting systems designed with a pendant that is mounted to the ceiling. Pendants are frequently installed at the head of the patient bed in critical care units (CCUs), giving staff members quick access to controls.

These pendants may interfere with the hoist system because they are mounted on the ceiling. Two parallel rails placed past the pendant and end stops placed in front of the pendant to prevent collisions can be installed to correct this. Patient lift pendants are employed in several intensive care units in this manner. Request Free Sample Report.

Patient Lift Pendant Market: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amico Group of Companies: The company offers a GoLift ceiling lift system which is designed to transfer and position patients.

The company offers a GoLift ceiling lift system which is designed to transfer and position patients. Arjo AB: The company offers a Maxi Sky 2 lift pendant system which is designed to lift, transfer, turn and reposition patients during medication.

The company offers a Maxi Sky 2 lift pendant system which is designed to lift, transfer, turn and reposition patients during medication. Atlas Copco AB: The company offers e Pneumatech MGS pendant system which is designed to lift, transfer, turn and reposition patients during medication in operating theatres and intensive care units.

The company offers e Pneumatech MGS pendant system which is designed to lift, transfer, turn and reposition patients during medication in operating theatres and intensive care units. DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH: The company offers products such as walkers, wheelchairs, transport chairs, and walking sticks.

The company offers products such as walkers, wheelchairs, transport chairs, and walking sticks. HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.: The company offers likoGuard L and XL patient lifts which are designed to transfer and move patients of varying weights as per their medical condition.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Patient Lift Pendant Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our patient lift pendant market report covers the following areas:

The global patient lift pendant market will expand because of the increasing need for home care services. The need for home care settings, which are an efficient and less expensive alternative to hospitalization, is increased by the rising prevalence of injuries or health problems associated with aging. The need for home care settings is being driven by the aging population, the prevalence of chronic health issues, and the rise in injuries and impairments.

North America will account for 41% of market growth. The patient lift pendant market in North America is mostly concentrated in the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the forecast period, North America's patient lift pendant market will expand due to the rising prevalence of impairments.

Related Reports:

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers hearing aids 3D printing devices market segmentation by product (3D printing services, 3D printing materials, 3D printing hardware, and 3D printing software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Hearing Amplifiers Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the hearing amplifiers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Patient Lift Pendant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $31.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAMED Technologies Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Arjo AB, Atlas Copco AB, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, GF Health Products Inc., Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., INMED SA, Medline Industries LP, modul technik GmbH, NOVAIR MEDICAL, Savaria Corp., Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH, SKYTRON LLC, Starkstorm Ltd., TLV Healthcare, and Wilhelm Integrated Solutions Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Intensive care unit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Intensive care unit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Intensive care unit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Intensive care unit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Intensive care unit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Operating rooms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Operating rooms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Operating rooms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Operating rooms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Operating rooms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amico Group of Companies

Exhibit 85: Amico Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 86: Amico Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Amico Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.4 Arjo AB

Exhibit 88: Arjo AB - Overview



Exhibit 89: Arjo AB - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Arjo AB - Key news



Exhibit 91: Arjo AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Arjo AB - Segment focus

10.5 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 93: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 94: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 96: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

10.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 98: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 99: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 102: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 INMED SA

Exhibit 107: INMED SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: INMED SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: INMED SA - Key news



Exhibit 110: INMED SA - Key offerings

10.9 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 111: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 112: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

10.10 NOVAIR MEDICAL

Exhibit 114: NOVAIR MEDICAL - Overview



Exhibit 115: NOVAIR MEDICAL - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: NOVAIR MEDICAL - Key offerings

10.11 Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH

Exhibit 117: Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Wilhelm Integrated Solutions Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Wilhelm Integrated Solutions Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Wilhelm Integrated Solutions Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Wilhelm Integrated Solutions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio