Patient Safety Movement Foundation Global Summit to Be Livestreamed Worldwide via Coresee

Global healthcare leaders unite to accelerate solutions to the patient safety crisis

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) today announced that its Global Summit will be livestreamed worldwide via live event streaming and collaboration platform Coresee, expanding access to one of the most influential gatherings of healthcare leaders dedicated to eliminating preventable patient harm and death.

For the first time, individuals around the globe who are unable to attend in person can participate virtually through Coresee for $100, gaining access to powerful keynotes, high-level panel discussions and patient-led conversations shaping the future of safer healthcare. Registration to stream the Summit is available: HERE.

"With preventable medical harm still one of the leading causes of death globally, we cannot afford to work in silos," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "By teaming up with Coresee, a best-in-class, HIPAA-compliant live streaming and collaboration platform designed to securely support an event of this magnitude, we are removing barriers to participation and ensuring that healthcare leaders, clinicians and patient advocates everywhere can engage in these critical conversations. Transparency, collaboration and accountability are how we save lives."

The Global Summit convenes leading voices across healthcare, government, technology and advocacy to accelerate measurable solutions to the patient safety crisis.

Featured Panel Discussions Include:

CMS Transforming Episode Accountability Model

A timely discussion on the new CMS mandatory model aimed at improving the patient experience from surgery through recovery by strengthening care coordination and transitions between providers. Moderator: Joe Kiani. Panelists: Michelle Schreiber, Ruth Ann Dorrill, Diana Ramos, Tracy Young, and Megan Farrokhi.

Artificial Intelligence and Preventing Patient Harm

An in-depth exploration of how artificial intelligence can enhance patient safety—while addressing potential risks introduced by AI. Panelists will discuss leveraging data to improve safety outcomes outside the U.S., proven AI deployments with measurable safety impact and lessons learned from other high-reliability industries. Moderator: Najm Meshkati Panelists: Nasim Afsar, Connie Lehman, Chris Longhurst, and Michael Dahlweid.

Structural Failures Driving Maternal Mortality

A focused conversation examining systemic gaps contributing to maternal mortality, including access to care, technology-enabled personalized workflows and early detection and recognition strategies. Moderator: James Titcombe Panelists: Karen Phillips, Afshan Hameed, Senan Ebrahim, Emily Methangkool.

During the Summit, leading organizations, hospitals and med-tech innovators will publicly share new and ongoing commitments to patient safety. These pledges reinforce that actionable, evidence-based practices, data transparency and aligned incentives are essential to reducing preventable harm and building a safer healthcare ecosystem.

Patient representatives will also participate across multiple panels, bringing lived experiences directly into policy and technology conversations. Patient story videos will also be featured and discussed, ensuring the Summit remains grounded in the human impact of medical harm while focusing on practical, actionable solutions.

Virtual attendees will gain real-time access to the same dynamic discussions and calls to action experienced by in-person participants, reinforcing the Foundation's commitment to global collaboration and measurable progress in patient safety.

To register for virtual access to the Global Summit, visit: https://psmf.org/psmf-summits/12th-annual-world-patient-safety-science-technology-summit/

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global nonprofit organization with a bold mission: to eliminate preventable patient harm and death across the world. By convening leaders, advancing evidence-based solutions, securing actionable commitments and amplifying patient voices, the Foundation drives systemic change to make healthcare safer for all. For more information, visit www.psmf.org.

About Coresee

Coresee is a precision grade collaboration platform designed to help teams meet, create, and collaborate virtually as if they were in person. Built by Like Minded Labs, Coresee transforms traditional meetings into persistent digital workspaces with frame-accurate media presentation, flexible deployment options, and uncompromised security. The platform serves professionals across Media and Entertainment, Advertising, Architecture and Construction, Healthcare, and other industries where clarity and continuity are critical.

Built on more than two decades of media technology innovation, Coresee draws on patented systems for bandwidth optimization, media compression, and real-time processing embedded in major global telecom networks and used daily by more than one billion users across 75 networks worldwide. Originally developed under the name Toda Live, the platform was battle-tested by major studios and broadcasters, including productions for Warner Bros. and CBS Sports, before launching as Coresee. For more information, visit www.coresee.com.

