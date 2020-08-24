Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry Assessment 2020-2027 - Increasing R&D Activities and Product Launches Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Site; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient temperature monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,946.47 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,386.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2027.



Factors driving the growth of the patient temperature monitoring market are growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and growing awareness of continuous temperature monitoring and preventive care. However, the high cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices in emerging nations hinders the growth of the market.



Additionally, other clinical indications of temperature monitoring such as hypothermia or hyperthermia, and infection existence represent the importance of continuous temperature monitoring. These benefits are expected to accelerate the adoption of thermometers during the forecast period.



The global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, site, and application. The noninvasive temperature monitoring segment held a larger share of the market, and it is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the patient temperature monitoring market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global patient temperature monitoring market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Site

1.3.3 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Geography



2. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South and Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Continuous Temperature Monitoring and Preventive Care

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Temperature Monitoring Devices in Emerging Nations

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities and Product Launches

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Focus on Remote Patient Monitoring

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors

7.4 Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

7.5 Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

7.6 Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

7.7 Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices



8. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis - By Site

8.1 Overview

8.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Revenue Share, by Site (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring

8.4 Invasive Temperature Monitoring



9. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Pyrexia/Fever

9.4 Hypothermia

9.5 Blood Transfusion

9.6 Anaesthesia

9.7 Other Applications



Companies Mentioned

3M

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Oura

Ava Science Inc.

Tempdrop LLC

Braun GmbH (P&G Brand)

Biofourmis Inc.

Fertility Focus Limited

Fairhaven Health, LLC

VivoSensMedical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG

Cycle Technologies

Natural Cycles Nordic AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wwb93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

