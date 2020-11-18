PatientPoint and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Launch Point-of-Care Campaign

CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) today announced a new collaboration bringing suicide prevention education, support resources and real patient and family stories to the offices of more than 33,000 physicians nationwide. The collaboration leverages PatientPoint engagement solutions to educate and inspire patients, families and providers to have critically important conversations about mental health at the point of care.

To begin, PatientPoint will feature AFSP resources for parents on its digital waiting room screens and AFSP survivor stories on its interactive exam room devices. PatientPoint will add more AFSP content in the months to come via its exam room brochures, clinical staff communication program and award-winning hospital patient guide.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S. According to a 2020 survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of AFSP, the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and several other organizations, more than 90 percent of Americans believe that suicide can be prevented. In the same survey the majority (83%) of respondents also agreed that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to make suicide prevention a national priority. More than half (52%) of respondents also said that they would be more open to talking about mental health as a result of COVID-19.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many people's health and well-being, it's critically important that patients are encouraged to discuss how they're feeling with their healthcare provider," said Dr. Doreen Marshall, AFSP's Vice President of Mission Engagement. "We are grateful to PatientPoint for the opportunity to share our messages at the point of care where important conversations about mental health often take place."

The collaboration between PatientPoint and AFSP is designed to reach patients and families with suicide prevention information and support through a highly trusted source—their healthcare provider—to spark important conversations.

"PatientPoint is proud to partner with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on this initiative to bring critically important education and resources to patients and families through their trusted healthcare provider," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We want to do everything we can to tell patients that it's ok to not be ok, and we look forward to continued collaboration with AFSP on meaningful campaigns like this one at the point of care."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better®. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. By the end of 2020, PatientPoint in-office programs are projected to reach more than 77,000 unique healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

