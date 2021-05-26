PatientPoint and the Lupus Foundation of America Partner to Bring Lupus Resources to Physician Offices Nationwide

Lupus is a complex, unpredictable autoimmune disease affecting an estimated 1.5 million Americans and at least 5 million people worldwide. Though lupus can develop in anyone, the vast majority of people living with lupus are women, and most people with lupus develop the disease between the ages of 15-44. Lupus disproportionately impacts women of color—African American, Hispanic/Latina, Asian, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander. People with lupus can experience significant symptoms that affect many parts of the body including internal organs such as the kidneys, heart and lungs. Many suffer from extreme fatigue, joint pain, cardiovascular disease and disfiguring rashes. For others, there may be no visible symptoms.

"More than half of Americans have never heard of or know little or nothing about lupus, underscoring the urgent need to raise awareness of this often invisible and devastating disease," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "Through our collaboration with PatientPoint we can drive increased awareness and understanding of lupus among patients and healthcare providers, sparking critical conversations that can help shorten the time to diagnosis and improve quality of life for those living with the disease."

The new PatientPoint-Lupus Foundation of America awareness and education initiative introduces patients to lupus in the waiting room and provides more detailed information, assessment tools and other supportive content on lupus in the exam room. The initiative also promotes a toolkit of resources on living with lupus available in English, Spanish and Chinese designed for healthcare professionals to share with patients.

"PatientPoint and the Lupus Foundation of America share the common goal of educating, empowering and supporting patients, and that shines through our partnership," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We're honored to work together to share meaningful lupus content across the care journey to raise lupus awareness and make lupus visible."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the trusted partner for tech-enabled patient engagement solutions that enhance the patient experience across the entire care journey. Our solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our 150k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

