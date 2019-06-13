PatientPoint and Us TOO International Launch Prostate Cancer Education Campaign

CINCINNATI and DES PLAINES, Ill., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and prostate cancer nonprofit Us TOO International today announced a new partnership bringing a custom blend of actionable prostate cancer education, treatment and support information to urology exam rooms nationwide. The partnership pairs award-winning PatientPoint education with information about Us TOO resources via a newly updated PatientPoint prostate cancer brochure designed exclusively for the exam room.

One out of every nine men will develop prostate cancer during his lifetime. Today, nearly 3 million American men are living with prostate cancer, and that number is projected to climb to more than 4 million over the next five years.

Through prostate cancer support groups, online support services, newsletters, educational materials, events and more, Us TOO aims to help transform resignation into determination and fear into hope for those diagnosed with prostate cancer. The organization, founded by people directly affected by prostate cancer, helps men diagnosed with prostate cancer and their loved ones make informed decisions about disease detection, active surveillance, treatment options and management of side effects.

PatientPoint is the trusted leader in patient engagement solutions committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. The PatientPoint communication platform leverages critical touchpoints throughout the patient journey such as waiting rooms, exam rooms and the back office to deliver award-winning education proven to increase engagement and improve outcomes.

"This year nearly 175,000 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer," said Us TOO International Chief Executive Officer Chuck Strand. "Our partnership with PatientPoint helps us reach these men and their loved ones when they are discussing their healthcare or prostate cancer diagnosis with their doctor. The facts and support resources provided help men to minimize the impact of prostate cancer and maximize their quality of life."

The PatientPoint prostate cancer brochure in which Us TOO resources are featured addresses all phases of the prostate cancer journey, including diagnosis, treatment, side effects, coping and ongoing care.

"PatientPoint and Us TOO share the common goal of both educating and supporting men with prostate cancer and their families, and that shines through in this new campaign," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We are excited to be partnering with Us TOO on this initiative and look forward to future collaboration on great content that sparks important conversations at the point of care and beyond."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Us TOO International

Us TOO International is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves the prostate cancer community by providing educational materials and resources at no charge. The organization was founded by—and continues to be governed by—people directly affected by prostate cancer. Us TOO develops digital and printed educational materials and support services that include more than 200 support groups, the Us TOO website (www.ustoo.org), online communities, toll-free HelpLine (1-800-808-7866), and the monthly distribution of Hot SHEET newsletter and Prostate Cancer News You Can Use, in addition to educational/awareness events such as Community Conversations on Prostate Cancer and the annual SEA Blue Chicago Prostate Cancer Walk & Run.

