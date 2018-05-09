PatientPoint Announces Comprehensive Network Audits, Reinforcing Commitment to Trust and Transparency

For more than 30 years, pharmaceutical and health and wellness brands have trusted PatientPoint to deliver high-value impact at the point of care. By offering the most comprehensive solution set and best-in-class analytics, PatientPoint delivers positive, measured script lift and guaranteed results. The digital and physical audits announced today further underscore the company's continued commitment to shaping and providing superior, trusted analytics and insights to sponsoring brands and reinforce its reputation as the point-of-care industry leader.

"Trust is an important component of the PatientPoint DNA and has been a guiding principle for how we do business over the last 30 years, evidenced by our 93 percent client renewal rate," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "Our objective in implementing additional, rigorous auditing standards is to enable our clients to have the same or greater confidence in buying point-of-care media as any other media channel."

Notable components of the PatientPoint audits include:

Conducting statistically valid physical audits in physician offices to ensure placement and operation of interactive digital devices

Digital ad verification through proof-of-play data on all digital ad campaigns

Guaranteeing proof of delivery of custom print guides to physician offices

Beginning with its 2018 physical audit (to conclude by June 30), PatientPoint will conduct annual physical audits. Digital audits will be continual. Beyond the audits announced today, PatientPoint will continue its internal quality control processes that monitor daily device heartbeats to confirm functionality.

"With POC advertising firmly established as a mainstream channel and an important component of the media and promotion plan, brand marketers must be able to trust their partner to deliver and guarantee reach and results," said Chief Analytics, Insights & Strategy Officer Scott Nesbitt. "Our unprecedented audit—to be performed by best-in-class, independent partners—makes a bold statement to our sponsors to continue to trust PatientPoint to deliver on our promises."

The PatientPoint audit coincides with an initiative by the Point-of-Care Communications Council (PoC3)—of which PatientPoint is a founding member—to develop ethical guidelines for the POC space and industry-wide auditing standards. The trade group recently issued a buyer's guide for brands and agencies, which includes key questions to ask when considering a point-of-care partner and subsequent point-of-care investment.

"PatientPoint is proud to help lead this initiative to establish common reporting standards among PoC3 member companies," said Nesbitt, who also serves as chair of the PoC3 Audit Subcommittee. "This heightened level of auditing adds further credibility to point of care as a channel and will assure clients that the efforts of every PoC3 member company can be independently verified and validated."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint powers more effective patient-physician engagements across all points of care. With 30 years of unrivaled experience and continual, meaningful innovation, we are trusted consultants to healthcare providers and sponsoring brands. Using superior analytics and insights, we craft customized programs that make every doctor-patient engagement better. From primary care to complex specialties, from practices to hospitals, PatientPoint provides a cohesive communication platform that enriches the entire care experience and delivers proven results. By the end of 2018, PatientPoint programs are on track to impact patient-physician discussions in more than 51,000 physician offices and 1,000 hospitals nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the Alliance for Audited Media

The Alliance for Audited Media powers transparency and collaboration between North America's leading media professionals. AAM is the industry's recognized leader in cross-media verification with unparalleled expertise across all brand platforms including web, mobile, email and print. More than 4,000 publishers, advertisers, agencies and technology vendors depend on AAM's data-driven insights, technology certification audits and information services to transact with trust. To learn how AAM brings trust and transparency to today's media ecosystem, visit auditedmedia.com.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc. is a diversified international merchandising and marketing services Company and provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency and profits at retail locations. The Company provides merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers worldwide and coordinates the operations through the use of multi-lingual proprietary technology which drives the logistics, communication and reporting for global operations and customers. SPAR works primarily in mass merchandiser, office supply, value, grocery, drug, independent, convenience, toy, home improvement and electronics stores, as well as providing furniture and other product assembly services, audit services, in-store events, technology services and marketing research. The Company has supplied these project and product services in the United States since certain of its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the Company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan in May of 2001. Product services include restocking and adding new products, removing spoiled or outdated products, resetting categories "on the shelf" in accordance with client or store schematics, confirming and replacing shelf tags, setting new sale or promotional product displays and advertising, replenishing kiosks, providing in-store event staffing and providing assembly services in stores, homes and offices. Audit services include price audits, point of sale audits, out of stock audits, intercept surveys and planogram audits. Other merchandising services include whole store or departmental product sets or resets (including new store openings), new product launches, in-store demonstrations, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support and product recalls. The Company currently does business in ten countries that encompass approximately 50% of the total world population through its operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Turkey. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

