PatientPoint Appoints Sean Slovenski as President to Drive Innovation and Growth

CINCINNATI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint®, one of the country's leading digital health companies, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sean Slovenski as President, effective April 1, 2024. Sean brings over 30 years of healthcare industry experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence and successfully scaling high-growth businesses.

Healthcare Industry Veteran Sean Slovenski Joins PatientPoint Leadership Team to Help Scale Strategic Growth Initiatives

PatientPoint has undergone significant growth in recent years with topline revenue growing at an annualized rate of 20% between 2019 and 2023. The company offers digital patient and provider engagement solutions in over 35,000 physician offices nationwide and has more than 630 team members. With a focus on successfully executing its go-forward growth strategy, PatientPoint identified the need to round out its Leadership team with executives having experience scaling and managing larger enterprises.

Sean Slovenski's appointment as President is a testament to PatientPoint's commitment to operational excellence and its dedication to revolutionizing healthcare through digital innovation. Sean's extensive background across the continuum of care includes key leadership roles at notable companies such as Walmart Health & Wellness, Humana, Care Innovations (a GE/Intel company), Healthways and Mercy Health System. His expertise in driving business performance, innovation, and customer experience makes him an invaluable addition to the PatientPoint team.

"I'm incredibly excited to join a growing, successful company that is positively impacting over 125,000 providers and 750M patient visits every year," said Sean Slovenski. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at PatientPoint to continue empowering better health and driving durable growth."

In his new role, Sean will be responsible for overseeing key operating functions including provider recruitment, account management, field operations, finance, IT, engineering, data, product, and marketing. Mike Collette, CEO and Founder of PatientPoint, will continue to lead the company's long-term growth strategy, corporate development, external partnerships, grow and expand life science revenue streams, and cultivate the company's strong, entrepreneurial culture.

"Sean's appointment as President marks an important milestone in PatientPoint's journey," said Mike Collette, CEO and Founder of PatientPoint. "His wealth of experience running larger enterprises, his proven success as an entrepreneur, and his passion for healthcare innovation will undoubtedly propel PatientPoint to new heights. More importantly, adding Sean to our Leadership team will enhance and evolve our ability to deliver exceptional value to our life science clients, providers and patients as our business scales."

Slovenski will be based in Cincinnati where PatientPoint's corporate headquarters are located.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

