The updated brand expands PatientPoint's mission of empowering better engagement and health outcomes at every moment of care

CINCINNATI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint®, one of the country's leading digital health companies, unveiled today a refreshed company brand, including a new logo and renewed design system, all of which reflect the growing impact the organization delivers for patients, healthcare providers and life sciences brands. The brand transformation builds on decades-long leadership and expertise in the patient and provider engagement space.

PatientPoint Builds on Its 35-year History with an Evolved Brand

The evolved brand contains a refined purpose statement: Empower Better Health™. The purpose statement encapsulates the shared goal among PatientPoint and its healthcare stakeholders to help people improve their health. PatientPoint in-office engagement solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and have been associated with the following positive outcomes in participating health systems:

20% increase in colon cancer screenings

28% increase in flu vaccines

43% increase in tobacco cessation counseling

45% increase in mammograms

"When we set out on this journey 35 years ago, our mission was to make every doctor-patient engagement better," said Mike Collette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PatientPoint. "Over time, we began to see the larger, proven impact we had on health outcomes for patients and populations at large. Consequently, we came to this evolved mission of Empower Better Health™. And, at the end of the day, that is PatientPoint's ultimate goal: partnering with healthcare providers and life sciences companies to help people live longer, healthier lives."

To further its mission of improving the health of every possible patient, in 2022, PatientPoint launched the PatientPoint Foundation to ensure its leading technology and health education can be made available in communities where gaps in care and health disparities are pervasive. The company is a Pledge 1% member, ensuring 1%+ of its profits, products and employee time goes to support the foundation.

"Our evolved brand is reflective of our leadership, our innovation, our bold aspirations and the unique value proposition we offer to our customers," added Andrew (AJ) Schultz, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, PatientPoint. "The impact of getting the right information to the right people at the right times is undeniable. We're further building on that notion by providing more solutions to ensure personalized, engaging educational content across the entire patient journey."

The PatientPoint brand evolution also includes a refinement of its visual identity. It touts a refreshed color palette yet maintains the brand's core color orange at the forefront. The updated logo further solidifies the company's purpose of empowering better health for all patients.

Explore PatientPoint's evolved brand and learn more here.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

SOURCE PatientPoint