PatientPoint, CHPA Educational Foundation Team Up to Promote Acetaminophen Safety

As part of the new collaboration, PatientPoint will feature digital resources from Know Your Dose , a campaign run by CHPAEF in partnership with the Acetaminophen Awareness Coalition, to educate patients about the presence of acetaminophen in more than 600 OTC and prescription medications. Acetaminophen is safe and effective when used as directed; however, taking too much can lead to liver damage.

"More than 50 million Americans use a medicine that contains acetaminophen each week. Through Know Your Dose, we are reminding patients to always read and follow the medicine label to use acetaminophen safely and avoid taking two medicines containing acetaminophen at the same time," said Mary Leonard, director of CHPAEF. "On behalf of the Acetaminophen Awareness Coalition, we're grateful to PatientPoint for extending the reach of Know Your Dose to the point of care, allowing more healthcare professionals and patients to discuss this important message together."

The Know Your Dose safety messages will appear on PatientPoint waiting room screens and interactive exam room devices in healthcare professional offices spanning five specialties, including primary care, OB/GYN, neurology, dermatology and gastroenterology. The messaging will also be featured in the patient engagement leader's award-winning hospital patient guide.

"Our platforms are designed to educate and empower patients and spark important conversations between healthcare professionals and their patients about specific treatments and safely using OTC products like acetaminophen," said PatientPoint Chief Client Officer Linda Ruschau. "Through our new collaboration with CHPAEF, we're proud to play a part in relaying this important messaging at a time when care conversations are happening and specific OTC products are being discussed, recommended and ultimately purchased."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. By the end of 2020, PatientPoint in-office programs are projected to reach more than 77,000 unique healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About CHPA Educational Foundation

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to ensuring consumers use, store and dispose of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and dietary supplements responsibly. Its mission is to be the trusted source of information on the responsible use of consumer healthcare products. The foundation leads public health educational initiatives on medicine safety that address specific areas where consumers need guidance and support. Learn more at www.knowyourotcs.org.

