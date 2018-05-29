PatientPoint Earns Hermes Creative Awards for Content Excellence

PatientPoint is the most decorated point-of-care education and engagement provider with more than 500 content and creative awards. The company delivers patient education through a cohesive point-of-care communication platform that leverages critical touchpoints such as waiting rooms, exam rooms and the back office to increase patient-physician engagement and improve outcomes.

Unlike most of its competitors, PatientPoint develops the majority of its content internally using a highly customized approach. The PatientPoint Content & Creative team tailors education to individual specialties—with input from practicing physicians—as well as to the spaces in which it will be shown to ensure that it meets the unique needs of patients and providers in the point-of-care environment.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's pre-eminent third-party evaluator of creative work. In a recent blog post highlighting the Platinum award-winning PatientPoint segment "Manage Insomnia with Medicines," the AMCP described PatientPoint as an organization with a mission to create content "…to educate patients about medical problems they may face, and provide soothing explanations and solutions to those problems. The technique is incredibly imaginative, taking concepts and turning them into colorful messaging."

"Every piece of content that we create is designed to equip patients with relevant, easy-to-understand and actionable information that can help them have better conversations with their providers and live better lives," said PatientPoint Senior Vice President, Content and Creative, Kate Merz. "This recognition from the Hermes Creative Awards for all 14 of our submissions motivates us to continue to create superior-quality education that helps patients find the words—or information—they need to make that next engagement with their doctor, often one that will have a meaningful impact on their health."

Entries for the Hermes Creative Awards, which include 200 categories encompassing print media, campaigns and emerging media, originate from diverse organizations ranging from individual communicators to media conglomerates to Fortune 500 companies.

PatientPoint 2018 Hermes Creative Awards:

Platinum:

Bladder Cancer (Brochure)

Healthy Living with HIV (Brochure)

Insomnia (Brochure)

Manage Insomnia with Medicines (Waiting Room Educational Segment)

Metastatic Breast Cancer (Brochure)

Prenatal Vitamin Tips (Waiting Room Educational Segment)

Gold:

Birth Control (Brochure)

Caregiver Tips (Waiting Room Educational Segment)

Hepatitis C (Brochure)

The HPV Vaccine and Your Child (Brochure)

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Brochure)

Type 2 Diabetes (Brochure)

What's Your Blood Type? (Waiting Room Educational Segment)

Honorable Mention:

Take Painkillers Safely (Waiting Room Educational Segment)

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint powers more effective patient-physician engagements across all points of care. With 30 years of unrivaled experience and continual, meaningful innovation, we are trusted consultants to healthcare providers and sponsoring brands. Using superior analytics and insights, we craft customized programs that make every doctor-patient engagement better. From primary care to complex specialties, from practices to hospitals, PatientPoint provides a cohesive communication platform that enriches the entire care experience and delivers proven results. By the end of 2018, PatientPoint programs are on track to impact patient-physician discussions in more than 51,000 physician offices and 1,000 hospitals nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-earns-hermes-creative-awards-for-content-excellence-300655702.html

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

