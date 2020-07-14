PatientPoint Honored with Hermes Creative Awards for Content Excellence

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hermes Creative Awards, one of the world's largest competitions honoring the messengers and creators of traditional and emerging media, has awarded PatientPoint® content with 14 Hermes Platinum and Gold awards for outstanding creative.

PatientPoint multimedia content for the waiting room and exam room spanning five specialties earned six Platinum and eight Gold 2020 Hermes Creative Awards, respectively. By the end of 2020, best-in-industry PatientPoint content will have the potential to impact nearly 450 million patient visits and improve doctor-patient engagement for more than 77,000 unique healthcare professionals nationwide.

PatientPoint is the most decorated patient education and engagement provider in the Point of Care industry with nearly 750 content and creative awards. The PatientPoint Content & Creative team develops content specifically for the specialties and spaces in which it will be shown to ensure that it meets the needs of patients and providers at all points of care.

"Our goal has always been to create content that connects with patients and inspires action to help them get the best-possible care or live their best lives," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Kate Merz. "This external recognition validates our efforts and our long-standing point of view that health content can also be engaging content."

Among the content honored with a 2020 Platinum Hermes Creative Award is "Defying the Odds," a live-action profile of wheelchair BMX champion Katherine Beattie, the first woman to complete a backflip in a wheelchair. In the vignette designed for PatientPoint waiting room and exam room engagement solutions, Beattie, who has cerebral palsy, explains how shattering perceptions around disability has been a driving force in her life.

"Defying the Odds" is the storytelling series debut from PatientPoint Studios (@patientpointstudios), the newly launched video production wing of the PatientPoint Content and Creative team. The PatientPoint Studios team of veteran healthcare and consumer brand and publishing creators, strategists, innovators and producers is led by two-time Emmy and three-time Webby award winner Chris Hercik, known for his work with leading brands and publications such as Sports Illustrated, for co-founding Meredith content studio The Foundry and for launching award-winning branded content studio HEVĒ with [INVNT GROUP] in 2019.

By combining the industry-leading PatientPoint Content and Creative team with some of the best creative minds in consumer brands and publishing, PatientPoint Studios is uniquely positioned to tell original stories in new and fresh ways throughout the national PatientPoint network.

"Through innovative and empathetic storytelling that engages, enlightens, informs and entertains, PatientPoint Studios content is designed to remind patients that they're not alone in their journey," said Hercik. "By connecting the hearts and minds of patients, the content can help build deeper, more meaningful doctor-patient relationships that emphasize that patients are the point."

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's pre-eminent third-party evaluator of creative work. As a 2020 Hermes Creative Platinum Award winner, PatientPoint joins some of the world's most recognizable brands including AARP, Carmax, Dell, Pepsi and State Farm in receiving top honors for elite creative execution.

Entries for the Hermes Creative Awards, which include 200 categories encompassing print media, campaigns and emerging media, originate from diverse organizations ranging from individual communicators to media conglomerates to Fortune 500 companies.

PatientPoint 2020 Hermes Creative Awards:

Platinum:

Gold:

Asthma Control Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

Birth Control Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

Food as Fuel (Waiting Room Video Segment)

Lea Delaria and Diabetes (Waiting Room Video Segment)

and Diabetes (Waiting Room Video Segment) Living with HIV Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

Multiple Myeloma Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

Track Your IBS Triggers (Waiting Room Video Segment)

Honorable Mention:

Genomic Testing: DNA Tumor Testing (Waiting Room Video Segment)

Getting Pregnant Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

Hepatitis C Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

Menopause Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

PSA: Australia Bushfires (Waiting Room Video Segment)

Rheumatoid Arthritis Custom Guide (Custom Condition Guide)

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. By the end of 2020, PatientPoint in-office programs are projected to reach more than 77,000 unique healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

