PatientPoint Launches Multifaceted COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Campaign in Doctor's Offices Nationwide

The campaign's marquee segment, What Happens Next? , represents a collaboration between PatientPoint and the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's national 'It's Up To You ' COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative. As part of the new campaign, PatientPoint will also showcase multiple 'It's Up To You' assets reinforcing that while it's understandable to have questions , getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the best ways we can all get back to the experiences and togetherness we miss.

"The 'It's Up To You' campaign is centered on working to educate and empower people across the country so they can make an informed choice about vaccination for themselves and for their families," said Heidi Arthur, Chief Campaign Development Officer of the Ad Council. "We're grateful to PatientPoint for amplifying these critical messages in places where healthcare is top of mind, encouraging patients to get the facts and feel more confident about the COVID-19 vaccines."

In addition to the What Happens Next? video, the PatientPoint campaign includes original educational content that will be featured on digital waiting room screens and exam room touchscreens. Campaign content was informed by the research and creative strategy behind 'It's Up To You' and conversations with Black and Hispanic healthcare leaders including James Thompson, MD; Raymond G. Jacinto, PA-C; and Suzette McKinney, DrPH, MPH, all of whom are featured voices across campaign content appearing in doctor's offices nationwide.

"As COVID-19 vaccination programs continue to roll out across the U.S., we know the importance of empowering people to make an educated decision about receiving the vaccine, especially those in vaccine-hesitant groups, including communities of color," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We have the unique opportunity at PatientPoint to equip all vaccine-hesitant patients with timely, accurate information to discuss with their doctor and help them make informed, science-driven decisions about getting vaccinated."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the trusted partner for tech-enabled patient engagement solutions that enhance the patient experience across the entire care journey. Our solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our 150k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

