PatientPoint Launches New Point-of-Care Neurology Network

"By partnering with PatientPoint, we have the tremendous opportunity to reach patients, caregivers and healthcare providers at the most important place along the MS journey: the healthcare provider's office," said Kathy Goff, director of information and resources for the National MS Society. "By providing actionable, easy-to-understand patient education coupled with the latest clinical news and practice resources, we hope to spark more informed healthcare provider-patient conversations."

Content on the new PatientPoint neurology network is designed to empower neurology patients—an audience that includes more than 100 million Americans. With a focus on everyday living with neurological conditions, symptom management, treatment adherence and tips for caregivers, content in the waiting room and exam room aims to foster doctor-patient engagement that can help patients improve their daily lives.

In the neurology exam room, PatientPoint interactive touchscreens offer dynamic, condition-specific multimedia education and 3D anatomicals that help specialists clearly communicate diagnoses. Content from touchscreen devices can also be easily texted and emailed, allowing patients and caregivers to digest information beyond the four walls of the physician office.

"We know that education can help decrease anxiety and provide a sense of control," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "With that in mind, the inspiring and educational content offered on our new neurology network is designed to help patients live their best lives."

In addition to patient- and caregiver-centric content, the new PatientPoint neurology network features back-office digital screens that will keep busy neurologists and practice staff up to date on a variety of topics ranging from real-time breaking news and research summaries to industry trends, infographics, practice management news and self-care tips.

The neurology network is one of a host of PatientPoint technology-enabled engagement networks offered in 10 additional specialties including oncology, primary care and cardiology.

"At PatientPoint we put the patient-doctor relationship at the center of everything we do, and our neurology network is no exception," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "We conducted extensive research in developing this new network, and we are confident that the resulting blend of empowering health education, lifestyle and partner content will meet the unique needs of neurology patients and drive doctor-patient engagement in an important new medical specialty."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the world's leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.alz.org.

About the International Essential Tremor Foundation

The International Essential Tremor Foundation provides hope to the essential tremor (ET) community worldwide through awareness, education, support, and research. Founded in 1988 as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) is guided by an executive board of directors, a medical advisory board, and an executive director with a staff of two. The organization consists of patients, physicians, educators, health care workers, parents, relatives, friends, and volunteers. For more information, visit www.essentialtremor.org.

About Migraine Again

Migraine Again LLC is a purpose-driven health media company focused on empowering patients with insights that help them suffer less and live more. Founded by patients, for patients in 2014, our website articles, newsletter, videos, podcasts, interviews and resources are produced by people with migraine and medically reviewed by leading health care experts. By engaging with over 1 million patients each month, Migraine Again is the largest independent media company for people with migraine and headache disorders in over 170 countries. Our leaders also serve as Patient Advocates, Researchers, Producers and Hosts of the Migraine World Summit. Learn more at MigraineAgain.com and MigraineWorldSummit.com.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever. Last year, the Society invested $35 million in MS research with more than 340 active projects around the world. Through its comprehensive nationwide network of services, the Society is focused on helping people affected by MS connect to the people, information and resources needed to live their best lives. We are united in our collective power to do something about MS now and end this disease forever. Learn more at nationalMSsociety.org.

Early and ongoing treatment with an FDA-approved therapy can make a difference for people with multiple sclerosis. Learn about your options by talking to your health care professional and contacting the National MS Society at nationalMSsociety.org or 1-800-344-4867.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information, visit www.parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

