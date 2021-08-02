PatientPoint Leads National Health Information Awards for Tenth Consecutive Year

The NHIAs are the most comprehensive consumer health publishing competition of its kind and have remained the gold standard in consumer health information for nearly 30 years. PatientPoint has earned more than 800 NHIA awards since first entering the competition in 2004. Recognition from NHIA and other renowned content and creative competitions has helped cement PatientPoint as the most-awarded patient education provider at every point of care .

Award-winning PatientPoint content is delivered via the comprehensive PatientPoint engagement platform, which leverages critical touchpoints throughout physician offices, hospitals, digital channels and virtual health platforms to enhance doctor-patient engagement and improve health outcomes.

"At PatientPoint, it's our passion to create and deliver content that makes every doctor-patient engagement better—inspiring patients to take action to get the best possible care or live their best lives," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We're deeply grateful for this continued recognition from the National Health Information Awards, validating the power of our content to help spark life-changing conversations at every point of care."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com .

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

www.patientpoint.com

