PatientPoint Named 2020 Consumer Healthcare Products Association Educational Foundation Community Partner of the Year

CINCINNATI, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Healthcare Products Association Educational Foundation (CHPAEF) has named PatientPoint® its 2020 Community Partner of the Year. PatientPoint is being honored for promoting the CHPAEF and Acetaminophen Awareness Coalition acetaminophen safety campaign Know Your Dose in the offices of more than 35,000 healthcare professionals and in more than 550 hospitals nationwide.

PatientPoint Chief Client Officer Linda Ruschau will accept the award during the CHPA Educational Foundation 5th Annual Gala on November 18. The annual gala—to be held virtually this year—is the foundation's main fundraising event highlighting its important work and achievements to educate consumers about safe use, storage and disposal of consumer healthcare products through flagship initiatives like Know Your Dose.

Know Your Dose is designed to educate patients about the presence of acetaminophen in more than 600 over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications. While acetaminophen is safe and effective when used as directed, taking too much can lead to liver damage.

As part of its collaboration with CHPAEF, PatientPoint featured Know Your Dose safety messages on its waiting room screens and interactive exam room devices in healthcare professional offices spanning five specialties, including primary care, OB/GYN, neurology, dermatology and gastroenterology. Know Your Dose campaign messaging was also included in the patient engagement leader's award-winning hospital patient guide.

"Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the foundation's work to promote medicine safety is more important than ever—and our success is thanks in large part to our collaboration with partners like PatientPoint who share our vision of happier, healthier lives through responsible self-care," said Anita Brikman, executive director of the CHPA Educational Foundation. "We look forward to honoring PatientPoint as our 2020 Community Partner of the Year for their efforts in promoting Know Your Dose across their point-of-care network and allowing more healthcare professionals and patients to discuss this important message together."

The PatientPoint-CHPAEF collaboration on the Know Your Dose campaign is part of an ongoing partnership between the organizations to promote OTC medicine safety at the point of care.

"Our platforms are designed to educate and empower patients and spark important conversations between healthcare professionals and their patients about specific treatments and safely using OTC products like acetaminophen," said PatientPoint Chief Client Officer Linda Ruschau. "We're honored to be named the 2020 CHPAEF Community Partner of the Year and are proud to play a part in relaying this important messaging when care conversations are happening and specific OTC products are being discussed, recommended and ultimately purchased."

About PatientPoint

