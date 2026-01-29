PatientRightsAdvocate.org Applauds Trump Administration on Historic Healthcare Price Transparency Efforts for Employers and Unions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) commends the Trump Administration's Department of Labor (DOL) rule to reveal all actual prices and middlemen fees charged by the insurance carriers profiteering through their pharmacy benefit manager subsidiaries.

"This price transparency and middlemen fee reveal will greatly lower costs for American workers, employers, and unions," said PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher. "This rule will address affordability and help eliminate the waste, fraud, and overcharges that health insurers have hidden for far too long.

"We urge the Trump administration to go even further and require full transparency for all middlemen and the entire health plan, which would reveal spread pricing and empower employers and unions to redirect savings toward wage growth and corporate earnings. True transparency will deliver market-driven reform that rewards efficiency and proves that putting Americans first will also grow the economy. In this rule, Trump's sunlight on prices and fees will eliminate the nonvalue, middlemen overreach, and will hold billing and payments accountable. It's time to end the opacity and finally give employers and unions full visibility into every dollar spent.

"Ultimately, this rule will allow the majority of the American workforce to have access to more affordable care and live healthier and longer lives."

Additional Background

Prescription drugs are a key driver on healthcare costs, but 85% of employer spend is on the medical side and hidden behind opaque contracts.

A letter that Cynthia Fisher sent to President Trump and DOL in November 2025 was cited in the new proposed rule.

This proposed rule follows President Trump's April 2025 Executive Order.

Read more on the key provisions of the new DOL proposed rule here.

About PRA

PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) is a leading national healthcare price transparency organization dedicated to ushering in systemwide transparency through advocacy, testimony, media, legal research, and grassroots campaigns. PRA believes that the availability and visibility of actual, upfront healthcare prices will greatly lower costs for patients and employers through a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace.

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate