PatientRightsAdvocate.org Commends Trump Administration on Continued Healthcare Price Transparency Work

New Transparency in Coverage Proposed Rule is a critical next step

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) commends the Trump Administration's continued efforts through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as the Department of Labor (DOL) and the Department of the Treasury (Treasury), to protect patients, unleash innovation, and lower costs with the release of the new Transparency in Coverage (TiC) proposed rule.

"The new Transparency in Coverage proposed rule is a critical step in the right direction, and we commend President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and Administrator Oz, along with Secretary Chavez-DeRemer and Secretary Bessent, for their continued leadership to deliver 'radical transparency,'" said PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia A. Fisher. "The new proposed rule will help ensure clearer standardization across Machine Readable Files (MRFs) for negotiated rates from all insurers and plans, opening the door to financial certainty for consumers. These updates acknowledge the usability problems that have limited the impact of the TiC data to date."

"By improving data structure, reducing unnecessary file size, and increasing usability, CMS will make transparency data easier to analyze and more accessible to employers, researchers, and innovators working to lower healthcare costs," Fisher continued. "'Clear, accurate, and actionable' data will require strong enforcement, and we have every confidence that the Trump Administration will do just that to truly unleash price transparency for all Americans. Radical transparency will shift the power in healthcare to the true purchasers of care, the American patient, worker, family, business, union, and taxpayer."

Additional Background

The proposed rule follows President Trump's "bold" Feb. 2025 Executive Order.

Read more on the key provisions of the new TiC proposed rule here.

Read recent reports on the need for a strengthened TiC rule here, here, and here.

About PRA

PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) is a leading national healthcare price transparency organization dedicated to ushering in systemwide transparency through advocacy, testimony, media, legal research, and grassroots campaigns. PRA believes that the availability and visibility of actual, upfront healthcare prices will greatly lower costs for patients and employers through a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace.

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate