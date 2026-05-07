PatientRightsAdvocate.org Launches Indiana Hospital Price Finder

Governor Braun, patients applaud creation of new online tool

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) introduced the Indiana Hospital Price Finder, empowering Hoosiers with free access to all available Indiana hospital prices so they can compare options before care, prevent overcharges, and have recourse for surprise bills. The new online tool allows patients, employers, unions, and researchers in Indiana to search all available hospital prices by procedure and code at IndianaHospitalPrices.org.

"This is an exciting day for healthcare in the Hoosier State," said PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher. "With the Indiana Hospital Price Finder, patients will be able to take full advantage of state and federal policies designed to end surprising billing with exact upfront prices." Fisher added, "By offering free access to all available hospital prices in Indiana, this tool empowers Hoosiers to seek affordable care, spot wide price variations, and benefit from greater financial certainty. We encourage all Indiana healthcare consumers to use it before care to compare and save. We thank Governor Braun for being a consistent champion for healthcare price transparency and the lower costs that it brings for Indiana families."

In February 2025, President Donald J. Trump expanded the federal rule first enacted in 2021 requiring hospitals to post upfront prices in dollars and cents. Governor Mike Braun led the call for strong enforcement in Indiana state law and in June 2025 signed a series of legislation intended to bring greater transparency and accountability to Indiana hospitals.

"Hoosier families deserve to know exactly what a hospital charges for care before paying for it, just like in any other sector," said Governor Braun. "I have made transparency a priority from day one, and I applaud PRA's new Indiana Hospital Price Finder as another tool to help Hoosiers save money. Price transparency isn't just a shield against hidden fees and surprise bills, but also an engine for new competition that will help reduce healthcare costs for everyone."

One patient for whom the Indiana Hospital Price Finder would have made a difference is Melissa Dietrich from Ossian, Indiana, who attended Gov. Braun's State of the State Address as his invited guest last year. After having insurance cover her annual wellness visit for years, Dietrich was to her surprise billed $1,500 following her 2022 checkup.

"The arrival of the Indiana Hospital Price Finder is a game-changer for Indiana patients and provides hope for a fairer and more transparent healthcare system," said Dietrich. "Accountability and affordability go hand in hand. With an easy-to-use tool to freely compare hospitals prices throughout our state, everyone in Indiana can better protect themselves from overcharges and choose the right care based on the best prices for themselves and their families."

About PatientRightsAdvocate.org

PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) is a leading national healthcare price transparency organization dedicated to ushering in systemwide transparency through advocacy, testimony, media, legal research, and grassroots campaigns. PRA believes that the availability and visibility of actual, upfront healthcare prices will greatly lower costs for patients and employers through a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace.

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate