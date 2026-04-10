PatientRightsAdvocate.org Launches Nevada Hospital Price Finder Tool

Nevada patients empowered to compare prices, save on care, fight surprise bills

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) introduced the Nevada Hospital Price Finder, empowering Nevadans with free access to all available Nevada hospital prices so they can compare options before care, prevent overcharges, and have recourse for surprise bills. The new online tool allows patients, employers, unions, and researchers in the Silver State to search for hospital prices by location, procedure, and code at NevadaHospitalPrices.org.

"The Nevada Hospital Price Finder gives all Nevadans free access to upfront healthcare prices, protecting them from overcharges and enabling them to seek the best care at the best prices," said PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher. "This tool empowers Nevadans to spot wide price variations, seek affordable care, and benefit from financial certainty. We encourage all Nevada healthcare consumers to use it before receiving care to compare and save. We thank every elected leader who stood up for patients' rights to upfront prices."

Last June, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed into law A.B. 343, sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, which codified federal price transparency requirements for all Nevada hospitals and authorized compliance monitoring and enforcement. The governor co-hosted a press conference with PRA this morning to announce the Nevada Hospital Price Finder at his office in Las Vegas.

A.B. 343 went into effect on January 1, 2026. As the bipartisan legislation made its way through both chambers of the Nevada Legislature, Nevadans negatively impacted by surprise hospital bills and hidden fees voiced their support for enforcing price transparency, including patients like Ed Rinne and Michael Baker.

Ed Rinne (Sparks, NV): "Going to the hospital shouldn't be like stepping into a casino. You shouldn't have to place blind bets on your health and hope the house doesn't clean you out."

Michael Baker (Henderson, NV): "Upfront prices protect patients from overcharges and allow us to shop for affordable care. They create competition that will put downward pressure on costs — just as in every other economic sector. Armed with this information, patients can finally shop for lower-cost care and enjoy financial peace of mind. Employers can steer workers to high-value treatment and keep premium costs down. Health care can begin to resemble other consumer industries."

About PatientRightsAdvocate.org

PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) is a leading national healthcare price transparency organization dedicated to ushering in systemwide transparency through advocacy, testimony, media, legal research, and grassroots campaigns. PRA believes that the availability and visibility of actual, upfront healthcare prices will greatly lower costs for patients and employers through a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace.

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate