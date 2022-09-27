Patients With Serious Ophthalmologic Conditions Have Access to Phospholine Iodide®

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy granted exclusive access to limited distribution drug

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy has received exclusive access to Phospholine Iodide® (echothiophate iodide for ophthalmic solution) from Fera Pharmaceuticals. Phospholine Iodide is used to help reduce elevated intraocular pressure of glaucoma and for accommodative esotropia (the inward turning of the eye) in children.

"AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy is excited to be able to offer this invaluable therapeutic option to help correct these chronic and rare ophthalmologic conditions," says Lisa Mymo, vice president, pharma and financial services at AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy. "These patients deserve access to this life-changing therapy that may actually preserve their vision. Our manufacturer partners know we offer resources to help patients stay on therapy and yield the best possible outcomes."

As one of the nation's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy has direct access to the majority of limited distribution drugs on the market. In addition to Phospholine Iodide, the following medications are also available through AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy:

Camzyos (mavacamten), manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb , treats adults with a rare heart condition known as symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity and symptoms.

, treats adults with a rare heart condition known as symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to improve functional capacity and symptoms. Vivjoa (oteseconazole), manufactured by Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., treats postmenopausal and permanently infertile women with recurrent vaginal yeast infections.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (alliancerxwp.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

