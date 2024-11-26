PATPAT LAUNCHES 2024 MATCHING CHRISTMAS PAJAMA COLLECTION TO BRING HOLIDAY CHEER TO FAMILIES WORLDWIDE

Cozy Up This Season with PatPat's Festive, Family-Friendly Pajama Sets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatPat, a global e-commerce leader in affordable family apparel, announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 Christmas Pajamas Collection. Designed to bring families together in style, the collection features matching family Christmas pajamas for every member of the household—including the furry ones. These festive Christmas PJs are crafted to enhance the holiday spirit and create lasting memories.

The collection reflects PatPat's dedication to offering high-quality, size-inclusive, and affordable options for families. Whether you're looking for family Christmas PJs with classic holiday prints or modern, whimsical designs, there's something for everyone in this year's lineup. With the collection's launch, PatPat continues to strengthen its reputation as the go-to destination for family matching Christmas pajamas.

Key Highlights of the 2024 Christmas Pajama Collection:

Matching Styles for All: From parents and kids to grandparents and even pets, PatPat's collection offers family pajamas Christmas enthusiasts a chance to include everyone in the festive fun.

Festive Designs: The collection features a mix of traditional patterns like plaids, snowflakes, and reindeer alongside playful motifs such as gingerbread men, candy canes, and holiday lights—perfect for family matching Christmas jammies.

MelloFort™ Fabric Innovation: Each set of Christmas pajamas for the family is made with PatPat's signature ultra-soft MelloFort™ fabric for ultimate comfort during those cozy holiday moments.

Inclusive Sizing: The collection includes sizes for newborns through adults, ensuring everyone can join in the fun of wearing matching Christmas PJs.

Affordable Pricing: True to its mission, PatPat delivers festive family matching Christmas pajamas at unbeatable prices, with pajama sets starting at just $14.99.

Making Holiday Magic, One Set at a Time

Matching family Christmas pajamas aren't just a trend—they're the ultimate holiday vibe. Whether you're unwrapping gifts by the tree, staging the perfect family photo for Instagram, or just cozying up for movie marathons, PatPat's Christmas collection brings the fun, the feels, and all the festive flair.

"Holiday pajamas are more than outfits—they're the starting point for memories and those classic 'you had to be there' moments," said Ranu Coleman, Head of Marketing at PatPat. "This year's collection is all about keeping it cozy, cute, and full of holiday cheer for families everywhere."

Availability and Where to Shop

The 2024 Christmas Pajama Collection is available now on PatPat's website and the PatPat app. Customers can shop early to ensure their favorite styles and sizes are still in stock as the holidays approach.

About PatPat

PatPat is a global apparel brand for kids and families founded in 2014 in Mountain View, CA by two engineer dads, Albert Wang and Ken Gao, who were seeking better clothing options for their kids. By cutting traditional retail markups and reinventing the supply chain, PatPat has created an abundance of unique styles and made them more accessible for families online and in the PatPat app/site. Ten years later, PatPat has grown from a single app into a global e-commerce brand beloved by more than 21M customers in 140 countries worldwide with over 30,000 kids and family clothing styles, and counting.

