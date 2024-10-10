PATPAT RELEASES Q3 CONSUMER DATA REVEALING INSIGHTS ON TRENDS IN CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY APPAREL

Family Threads by PatPat Releases Its First-Ever Quarterly Consumer Report Highlighting Data and Trends in Children's and Family Apparel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatPat , a global e-commerce leader in affordable family apparel, released its first-ever consumer report titled "Family Threads: Quarterly Insights on Trends in Children's and Family Apparel" to provide valuable insights into current trends in the clothing market.

The report, which polled over 1,000 customers, reveals shifting priorities in spending, preferences for brand promotions, and the growing influence of social media in shaping purchasing decisions. The findings reflect PatPat's continued focus on delivering stylish, affordable, and family-friendly clothing options while staying in tune with the evolving needs and preferences of its customers.

Key Findings from Family Threads Q3 2024:

Average Monthly Spending on Children's Clothing - Parents are conscious of their spending, with 55% of respondents reporting that they spend under $50 per month on their child's clothing. Another 22% spend between $50 - $100 , and only 8% spend over $150 monthly.

- Parents are conscious of their spending, with 55% of respondents reporting that they spend under per month on their child's clothing. Another 22% spend between - , and only 8% spend over monthly. Discounts and Promotions Drive Purchasing Decisions - Discounts and promotions play a significant role in family shopping habits, with 71% of parents stating they are "very likely" to take advantage of discounts. The most popular types of promotions include percentage-off deals (56%), followed by Buy One, Get One Free (24%), and free shipping (20%).

- Discounts and promotions play a significant role in family shopping habits, with 71% of parents stating they are "very likely" to take advantage of discounts. The most popular types of promotions include percentage-off deals (56%), followed by Buy One, Get One Free (24%), and free shipping (20%). Children's Involvement in Clothing Choices - Interestingly, more than half of children (52%) actively participate in choosing their clothing, while 35% sometimes have input. Only 13% of parents said their children do not pick out their own clothes.

- Interestingly, more than half of children (52%) actively participate in choosing their clothing, while 35% sometimes have input. Only 13% of parents said their children do not pick out their own clothes. The Role of Social Media in Brand Discovery - Social media is a major channel for discovering new clothing brands, with 80% of respondents indicating they find new products through platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. In contrast, 15% rely on word-of-mouth recommendations, while 5% use Google searches or ads.

- Social media is a major channel for discovering new clothing brands, with 80% of respondents indicating they find new products through platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. In contrast, 15% rely on word-of-mouth recommendations, while 5% use Google searches or ads. Coordinated Family Outfits Remain Popular - Coordinated family outfits continue to be a major trend, with 45% of respondents "very likely" to purchase matching family outfits. These purchases are often tied to holidays (38%) and special events (27%), although 11% of parents say they buy matching outfits for everyday wear.

- Coordinated family outfits continue to be a major trend, with 45% of respondents "very likely" to purchase matching family outfits. These purchases are often tied to holidays (38%) and special events (27%), although 11% of parents say they buy matching outfits for everyday wear. Online vs. In-Person Shopping Preferences - While 49% of respondents use a mix of online and in-person shopping, 28% prefer shopping in person to allow their children to try on clothes beforehand, and 23% favor the convenience of online shopping.

- While 49% of respondents use a mix of online and in-person shopping, 28% prefer shopping in person to allow their children to try on clothes beforehand, and 23% favor the convenience of online shopping. Handling Outgrown Children's Clothing - In an effort to reduce waste, 60% of parents pass down their children's outgrown clothes to younger siblings or family members, while 33% donate to charities or local organizations. Only 7% sell or consign these items.

- In an effort to reduce waste, 60% of parents pass down their children's outgrown clothes to younger siblings or family members, while 33% donate to charities or local organizations. Only 7% sell or consign these items. Style Preferences in Family and Kids Clothing - Families have diverse style preferences, with 35% favoring bright and colorful patterns and simple, minimalist designs, respectively. 19% prefer classic, timeless styles, while 11% opt for character-themed or licensed prints.

About PatPat

PatPat is a global apparel brand for kids and families founded in 2014 in Mountain View, CA by two engineer dads, Albert Wang and Ken Gao, who were seeking better clothing options for their kids. By cutting traditional retail markups and reinventing the supply chain, PatPat has created an abundance of unique styles and made them more accessible for families online and in the PatPat app/site. Ten years later, PatPat has grown from a single app into a global e-commerce brand beloved by more than 21M customers in 140 countries worldwide with over 30,000 kids and family clothing styles, and counting.

