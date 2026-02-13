As part of her celebration, Patricia Dlamini shares the best writing advice she has ever received, encouraging writers alike to embrace authenticity, courage, and cultural truth in their work.

DURBAN, South Africa, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honour of this month's Black History Month celebrations, accomplished author/writer Patricia Dlamini is shining the spotlight on Celebrating Black Voices in literature an contemporary writing of all genres, highlighting the power, depth, and global impact of diverse story telling in our different vast societies.

This Month features the importance of writers across different races and authentically portraying diverse community challenges throughout the world. Through heartfelt storytelling and inclusive narratives, Patricia Dlamini continues to break boundaries in the many kinds of genre—creating stories that reflect the richness of multicultural experiences and the universality of writing.

In honour of Black History Month, Patricia proudly highlights the release of her compelling new romance novel: Tides of Opposites: How Two Worlds Collide, celebrating love, resilience, and the richness of Black storytelling. This work of fiction adds a meaningful voice to contemporary literature while honouring the legacy and cultural impact of Black writers.

"Since 2003 I've proudly published amongst emerging stories telling alongside established writers in all kind of sphere both locally an internationally, like minded" she notes, reinforcing the importance of providing platforms that elevate diverse voices and perspectives in our modern kind of craft in undiscovered writing potential."

This kind of writing perhaps amongst black writers explores passion, identity, and personal growth, offering readers an emotionally engaging journey through complex characters and heartfelt relationships. Through vivid storytelling and authentic representation, writers contribute to the continued expansion of diverse voices in fiction.

Tides of Opposites: How Two Worlds Collide, Opposites Attract is a captivating romance about the courage it takes to change, the exhilaration of following your heart, and the unexpected magic that happens when two people stop trying to fit into each other's worlds and instead create one that's entirely their own. By cantering Black voices in literatures, this initiative not only honours the legacy of Black authors but also affirms the ongoing need for representation in publishing—especially within stories of love, connection, and community.

Black History Month serves as a time to recognize the achievements, contributions, and cultural influence of Black individuals across all industries, including literature.

