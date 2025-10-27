Patricia Nash Designs Debuts Playful & Chic Bag Charm Collection in Time for the Holidays

Featuring Clippable Mini Purses, Micro Handbag Replicas, and Bag Charm Keychains for the Gift-Giving Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs (https://patricianashdesigns.com/), celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, makes a big statement in a small package, launching its new Bag Charm Collection featuring clip-on mini purses, micro handbags, and charm keychains, a perfect gift for stylish trendsetters this holiday. Known for vintage-inspired accessories and heritage craftsmanship, Patricia Nash Designs captures the buzz of the booming bag charm trend. The collection reimagines the brand's iconic designs in miniature-sized handbags and on-trend mini purses with the detail and functionality of their full-size counterparts, while an array of artisan-crafted bag charms adds eye-catching style to any accessory. Priced from $49 to $79, these tiny treasures feature seasonal colors including oxblood, cognac, velvety black, and signature patterns, making for chic stocking stuffers.

The new Bag Charm Collection makes it easy to accessorize accessories with a quick-release and split key ring in brushed brass hardware. Pocket-sized handbag charms fit earbuds, while mini handbags fit essentials, carried as a standalone statement or attached to a larger accessory. Both versions come in bucket bag, tote, saddlebag, frame bag, and hobo styles, crafted in full-grain leather, striking metallics, and floral tapestry prints. Bag charms feature leather flowers, signature scarves, and jewelry-style key chains that clip onto belts, bigger bags, and more.

"It was a pleasure designing our new Bag Charm Collection that captures all the detail and craftsmanship that goes into our handbags," said Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "We wanted to give our customers a new, versatile way to wear their favorite handbags with miniature versions of our beloved designs and stylish adornments that reflect our sophisticated take on this fun new fashion trend."

The Bag Charm Collection Includes:

MINI BAGS

Mini Laureana ($79): Large enough to hold essentials and small enough to make a big statement. Comes in Vintage Distressed Metallic, Antique Gold, Heritage, Black, and Oxblood.

Mini Morgana ($69): Features built-in card slots and a sleek silhouette, perfect to tuck under your arm. Comes in Vintage Distressed Metallic, Antique Gold, Heritage, Black, Oxblood, and Tan, European Floral Tapestry, and Vintage Distressed Leather, Black, and Cognac.

Mini Elisa, Suede ($79): This fringed beauty adds texture and movement to any look.

Mini Torri ($69): A saddlebag with whimsy and functionality in Vintage Distressed Metallic, Antique Gold, Vintage Distressed, Cognac, and Oxblood.

Mini Marciana, Burnished Tooled Colors ($69): The little wristlet bag in Tan, Black, and Oxblood you can't live without.

MICRO BAG CHARMS

Micro Barcelona Bag Charm ($49): A petite saddle bag crafted from elegant leather with a refined finish in Vintage Distressed Metallic, Antique Gold, and Heritage Tan.

Micro Morgana Bag Charm, Heritage ($49): The perfect charm to hold a lipstick and add big personality.

Micro Benvenuto Bag Charm, Heritage ($49): A sophisticated mini tote without compromising style in Black and Tan.

Micro Elisa Bag Charm, Suede ($49): All the details of the fringed bucket bag, but make it miniature.

BAG CHARMS

Laced Rose Bag Charm ($69): Add the beauty of blooming roses to your daily look in Laser Lace Burnished, Black and Oxblood, European Floral Tapestry, Tuscan Fields, and Multi Print Small.

Rose Mirror Bag Charm ($49): A hand mirror and leather rose charm in one! Comes in Vintage Distressed Metallic, Antique Gold, Heritage, Black, and Oxblood.

Scarf Bag Charm ($39): Brings color and movement in Multi Print, European Floral Tapestry, and Patricia's Closet prints.

Multi Charm Handbag Jewelry ($29): Add shine and flair to wherever clipped.

Maggie and Molly Bag Charm ($49): This adorable dog charm comes in Multi Print and Tuscan Fields.

15th Anniversary Medallions ($15): Celebrate Patricia Nash Designs' 15th anniversary with our commemorative medallions, in Brushed Brass and Brushed Nickel.

Patricia Nash Designs' new Bag Charm Collection is available online at www.patricianashdesigns.com and at select fine boutiques and department stores, including Dillard's and Macy's.

For more information on Patricia Nash Designs' Bag Charm Collection, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Patricia Nash Designs is rooted in a passion for discovery and storytelling. After years of working and shopping across Europe, Patricia developed a deep appreciation for vintage European bags, appreciating their timeless styling, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautiful leathers. Discovering a beautiful handcrafted leather handbag in her own mother's closet—a treasured piece cherished for 50 years—inspired Patricia to create her namesake brand.

Patricia launched her brand in 2010 to create pieces that balance timeless elegance with functional design. Every product embodies her love of travel, craftsmanship, and family, making Patricia Nash Designs a trusted name for those who value artistry and authenticity.

