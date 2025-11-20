Patricia Nash Designs Unveils Curated Holiday Gifting Collection: Stylish Presents Under $75, $150 & $300

Featuring bag charms, totes, crossbody bags and clutches in metallic full grain leather, decorative velvet, colorful faux fur and more glamorous fabrics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Patricia Nash Designs known for vintage-inspired accessories and full grain artisan-leather handbags, has released their festive Holiday Gifting Collection. Found in major retailers across the country including Macy's and Dillard's, Patricia Nash Designs offers attainable premium accessories for men and women, including handbags, jewelry, scarves, wallets and wristlets, shoes, luggage and more. Available on the Patricia Nash Designs website, the Holiday Gifting Collection features exquisite options from metallic full grain leather bags and decorative velvet clutches to colorful faux fur and more. Shop online for Black Friday, November 28th, through Sunday, November 30th for 15% off $150, 20% off $250, and 30% off when you spend over $350.

Patricia Nash Designs Holiday Gifting Collection

With timeless handbags, charming jewelry and classic men's accessories from $49 - $399, you'll find gifts for every style and budget. Micros and Minis Bag Charms make an excellent stocking stuffer, while Patricia's Best Sellers and the Holiday Party Bags are sure to surprise and delight!

"My favorite gifts to give are the ones that last years and years to come, which is why we prioritize high quality materials, like our signature full grain leather, and timeless designs that never go out of style," said Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "Our festive fabrics, like the shimmering Naoko Velvet, gold Vintage Distressed Metallic and bold Faux Fur, were designed with the holidays in mind."

Patricia Nash Designs Holiday Gifting Under $75

Ball Drop Earrings ($32) Brushed metal and glass pearl beads in a delicate, lightweight design make these earrings swoonworthy.

($32) Brushed metal and glass pearl beads in a delicate, lightweight design make these earrings swoonworthy. Rose Mirror Bag Charm ($49) Finding your keys and refreshing your makeup couldn't be easier with the Rose Mirror Bag Charm. Cute, colorful, and convenient, simply slide the cover to see the mirror.

($49) Finding your keys and refreshing your makeup couldn't be easier with the Rose Mirror Bag Charm. Cute, colorful, and convenient, simply slide the cover to see the mirror. Busalla Wallet in Patricia's Closet ($69) Crafted in full-grain leather, the Busalla keeps your cards organized and easily accessible with several dedicated slots for your credit cards, an ID window, bills, and receipts. It even features an interior flip panel with added card slots.

Holiday Gifting Under $150

Potenaz Frame in Naoko Velvet ($129) Make a style statement with the elegant Potenaz in gorgeous Naoko Velvet. With a bold chain strap, this vintage-inspired profile features built-in card slots, and it can also be carried as a clutch.

($129) Make a style statement with the elegant Potenaz in gorgeous Naoko Velvet. With a bold chain strap, this vintage-inspired profile features built-in card slots, and it can also be carried as a clutch. Laureana Frame in Faux Fur ($129) Compact and charming, the Laureana Frame Satchel is crafted in supple leather and luxurious faux fur. This satchel makes a bold style statement for any occasion.

($129) Compact and charming, the Laureana Frame Satchel is crafted in supple leather and luxurious faux fur. This satchel makes a bold style statement for any occasion. Sassi Baguette Crossbody in Vintage Distressed Metallic ($139) This petite bag will quickly become one of your favorites. With a unique baguette shape, an adjustable/detachable crossbody strap, and a detachable short strap, it's perfect for day, evening, or weekend carry.

($139) This petite bag will quickly become one of your favorites. With a unique baguette shape, an adjustable/detachable crossbody strap, and a detachable short strap, it's perfect for day, evening, or weekend carry. Kelmscott Frame Crossbody in European Floral Tapestry ($149) A true showstopper, the Kelmscott sports an eye-catching handle with a kiss-lock at each end and a detachable/adjustable strap. Fabulously chic in luxurious leather, it is the perfect bag when you want to carry just the essentials in style.

Holiday Gifting Under $300

Benvenuto Tote ( $299 $199) On sale for Patricia Nash Designs' 15th Anniversary, this tote is a steel at just $199. Crafted from full-grain Vintage Distressed Leather, the Benvenuto only gets more beautiful with age, making it a timeless piece that you'll rely on for years to come.

( $199) On sale for Patricia Nash Designs' 15th Anniversary, this tote is a steel at just $199. Crafted from full-grain Vintage Distressed Leather, the Benvenuto only gets more beautiful with age, making it a timeless piece that you'll rely on for years to come. Genovese Satchel ($269) A luxurious handbag crafted in rich leather and adorned with a tooled strap. A true sensory experience, this beautifully designed bag feels as exquisite as it looks.

($269) A luxurious handbag crafted in rich leather and adorned with a tooled strap. A true sensory experience, this beautifully designed bag feels as exquisite as it looks. Messenger II Bag ($298) Designed to keep you organized, this messenger bag is convenient and sophisticated.

($298) Designed to keep you organized, this messenger bag is convenient and sophisticated. Velino Trolley in European Map Print ($299) Get ready for your next trip with the Velino Trolley. This carry-on is water-resistant and features a large exterior zip pocket for easy access to your travel accessories. The four 360-degree spinner wheels provide effortless maneuverability.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Patricia Nash Designs is rooted in a passion for discovery and storytelling. After years of working and shopping across Europe, Patricia developed a deep appreciation for vintage European bags, appreciating their timeless styling, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautiful leathers. Discovering a beautiful handcrafted leather handbag in her own mother's closet—a treasured piece cherished for 50 years—inspired Patricia to create her namesake brand.

Patricia launched her brand in 2010 to create pieces that balance timeless elegance with functional design. Every product embodies her love of travel, craftsmanship, and family, making Patricia Nash Designs a trusted name for those who value artistry and authenticity.

