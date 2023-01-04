Patrick Alesandrini is 2023 IAAO President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Alesandrini, CAE, RES, assumed the office of President of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) on Jan. 1, 2023. As the 2023 IAAO President, Mr. Alesandrini is Chair of the Board of Directors and presides at all meetings of the Board and membership.

Patrick Alesandrini

Outside of IAAO, Mr. Alesandrini is the Chief Information Officer for the Hillsborough County (Florida) Property Appraiser. He served as an IAAO Board member from 2016-2018, in 2021 as Vice President, and in 2022 as President-Elect/Treasurer. He has also served on numerous IAAO committees and task forces and is a senior IAAO instructor, approved to teach more than 25 courses, workshops, and seminars.

He also has his MAI and SRA designations, is a Florida state-certified general real estate appraiser, and is a certified USPAP instructor. He and his wife, Mary, have been married for 43 years, have a daughter Elizabeth, and enjoy boating, traveling, and cooking together.

In recent elections to join Mr. Alesandrini on the IAAO Executive Committee for one-year terms, IAAO members elected Rebecca Malmquist, CAE, Minneapolis City Assessor, as IAAO President-Elect/Treasurer; and Donna Vandervries, CAE, AAS, PPS, Esq., Equalization Director, Muskegon County, Michigan, as IAAO Vice President. 2022 IAAO President L. Wade Patterson, retired Garfield County Assessor, Enid, Oklahoma, remains on the Executive Committee as Past President.

New Board members elected for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 were Alvin Lankford, CAE, AAS, Chief Appraiser, Williamson Central Appraisal District, Georgetown, Texas, representing Region 1; Roderick Conley, AAS, RES, Chief Appraiser for the Fulton County Board of Assessors, Atlanta, Georgia, representing Region 2; and Dwane Brinson, CAE, RES, AAS, Tax Administrator for the Durham County Tax Administrator's Office, Durham, North Carolina, representing Region 3.

Additional details on the IAAO Board members are available at www.iaao.org/Board2023.

Background

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation. IAAO's mission is to be a global community of diverse mass appraisal professionals advancing fair and equitable property appraisal, assessment administration, and property tax policy through professional development, research, standards, and technical assistance. IAAO currently serves more than 8,000 members worldwide.

