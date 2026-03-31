Patrick Bell Named Director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities

The long-time PetSmart leader joins the nonprofit advancing its mission to strengthen the bond between pets and families

PHOENIX, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Bell, a seasoned PetSmart retail leader, has been named director of pet placement initiatives at PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America.

Bell brings nearly two decades of PetSmart multi-unit retail leadership experience to the role at the nonprofit, where he will drive strategies that expand PetSmart's in-store adoption programs, strengthen collaboration between corporate, field and store teams, and deepen engagement with local animal welfare organizations.

PetSmart Charities welcomes Patrick Bell as the director of pet placement initiatives

"Patrick brings both operational expertise and genuine passion for this mission," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "His people-first leadership style and commitment to building high-performing teams will be instrumental in deepening the connection between our stores, field leaders and partners — helping even more adoptable pets find homes."

Bell's animal welfare experience was shaped by engaging both local shelter leadership and driving and in-store adoption success. As a board member for a local nonprofit animal welfare organization, he championed lower-barrier adoption practices, strengthened collaboration across local shelter organizations, and created community-centered events that raised awareness and increased store traffic.

A lifelong learner, Bell leveraged PetSmart's tuition reimbursement program, earning his bachelor's, dual master's, and doctorate degrees while juggling professional roles. He completed a doctorate in business administration with a concentration in organizational leadership and development and a focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the pet industry, directly informing how he thinks about PetSmart's mission and business working better together.

"I fully believe when teams feel connected to purpose, everyone wins—pets, people, partners, and the communities PetSmart serves. This work reinforces the business value of purpose-led work," said Bell. "My rescue cats are a daily reminder of why adoption programs matter so much, and I'm honored to help more pets find loving homes and support animal welfare partners working on the front lines."

Together with PetSmart, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. Since its founding over 30 years ago, the nonprofit has facilitated over 11.5 million pet adoptions to help connect people and pets.

For more information about PetSmart Charities and its leadership, visit PetsmartCharities.org.

About PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Its efforts connect pets with loving homes, improve access to affordable veterinary care, and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter, and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its mission, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has received a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator each year consecutively since 2003 — placing it among the top one percent of rated charities.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities, Inc.